Fed's Christopher Waller says bad management at 'a few banks' does not dictate policy

Poor management at the select few banks that collapsed earlier this year should not be a determining factor for policies at the Federal Reserve, bank Gov. Christopher Waller said. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Stresses in the U.S. banking system early this year were cause for concern, but poor management from a few banks does not dictate monetary policy, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said Friday. "A rapid, sizable increase in interest rates resulting from persistently elevated inflation contributed to stresses in the banking system that we needed to address using our financial stability tools," Waller said at a macroeconomic policy forum in Norway. Advertisement

Small- and mid-sized banks came under pressure in March, starting with Silvergate Bank and later Silicon Valley Bank. Silvergate was the likely victim of over-reliance on volatile, and somewhat untested, cryptocurrencies, while SVB was caught in something of a contagion of fear.

Former SVB CEO Gregory Becker told congressional leaders earlier this year that rumors about the health of the banking sector spread quickly online, triggering a run on deposits. On one day, March 9, about $1 million every second was withdrawn from SVB, he said.

The next day, about 80% of its total deposits, or $142 billion, were pulled out of the bank.

Michael Clements, the director of the financial market team at the Government Accountability Office, testified that, prior to bank failures, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and FDIC both recognized financial risks at SVB, but did nothing to prevent a collapse.

The Federal Reserve is responsible for identifying and correcting unsafe and unsound practices before they lead to a bank's failure through the dynamic markets, Jeremy Newell, a senior fellow at the Bank Policy Institute, added.

Members of Congress last month maintained that federal regulators, as well as bank executives, should be held accountable for the failure of the SVB and others.

But Waller disagreed. He said it's the job of policymakers right now to fight inflation by way of higher lending rates.

"It is the job of bank leaders to deal with interest rate risk, and nearly all bank leaders have done exactly that," he said. "I do not support altering the stance of monetary policy over worries of ineffectual management at a few banks."

A review by the Federal Reserve Board in April found SVB failed due to a "textbook case of mismanagement" by its leadership.