Jim Trusty, attorney for former President Donald Trump, withdrew from Trump's defamation suit against CNN on Friday. Photo courtesy of Ifrah Law

June 16 (UPI) -- Attorney Jim Trusty has pulled out of another Donald Trump court case, asking to withdraw from the former president's defamation suit against CNN on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the network of defaming Trump by calling him a "'racist,' 'Russian lackey,' 'insurrectionist,' and ultimately 'Hitler,'" according to Politico. Advertisement

In court filings on Friday, Trusty requested a withdrawal from the case, just days after he already withdrew from representing Trump in the classified documents probe.

"Mr. Trusty's withdrawal is based upon irreconcilable differences between Counsel and Plaintiff and Counsel can no longer effectively and properly represent Plaintiff," Trusty wrote in the filing, which he signed.

The day after a Florida grand jury charged Trump with 37 federal counts for his handling of classified documents, Trusty announced that he would stop representing Trump.

Another attorney, John Rowley, also resigned from that case.

"Now that the case has been filed in Miami, this is a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion," Trusty and Rowley said. "We have no plans to hold media appearances that address our withdrawals or any other confidential communications we've had with the president or his legal team."