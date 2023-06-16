Trending
June 16, 2023 / 11:42 AM

Biden administration announces $930M to improve middle mile Internet infrastructure

By Simon Druker
The Commerce Department announced a $930 million investment on Friday, which aims to "expand middle mile high-speed Internet infrastructure" in the United States. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Commerce Department announced a $930 million investment on Friday, which aims to "expand middle mile high-speed Internet infrastructure" in the United States. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

June 16 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Friday announced a $930 million investment to improve Internet access across 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the funding aims to "close the digital divide for everyone in America" by expanding middle mile high-speed Internet infrastructure.

"Much like how the interstate highway system connected every community in America to regional and national systems of highways, this program will help us connect communities across the country to regional and national networks that provide quality, affordable high-speed Internet access," Gina Raimondo said.

The Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program will help build out or complete already underway projects that grow regional networks, connecting to national Internet networks.

The Commerce Department said middle mile Internet infrastructure is able to carry large amounts of data over long distances, boost local network capacity and resiliency.

"The Middle Mile program is a force multiplier in our efforts to connect everyone in America. Middle Mile infrastructure brings capacity to our local networks and lowers the cost for deploying future local networks," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information Alan Davidson added. "These grants will help build the foundation of networks that will in turn connect every home in the country to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service."

Money from the program can be used to improve existing infrastructure or acquire new equipment, as well as for related administrative costs.

Projects will cover 350 counties across the 35 states, as well as Puerto Rico, deploying more than 12,000 miles of new fiber optic cable. The cable being used is specifically designed to be "future proof."

An additional $848.46 million of outside money is being contributed to match the federal funding for several of the projects.

The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by President Joe Biden in 2021, allocated $65 billion to upgrade and improve American Internet capabilities and the current funding is part of the White House's larger Online For All Campaign, which also includes the Department of Education and non-profit groups.

The White House launched the campaign earlier this week, with the goal of helping to provide access to reliable, affordable high-speed Internet to all parts of the United States. As part of the campaign, it is also increasing enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program, offering grants for qualified families to help pay for Internet service.

