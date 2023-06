1/2

The number of people without a job for the first time in the U.S. economy was unchanged from early June, though the four-week average hit a level not seen since November 2021. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Initial claims of unemployment during the week ending June 10 were unchanged from the prior week, though the Labor Department said Thursday the four-week moving average was the highest in more than a year. Initial claims of joblessness last week totaled 262,000, unchanged from the week ending June 3, for which claims were revised higher by 1,000. The less-volatile, four-week moving average, however, was up 9,250 from the prior week to total 246,750. Advertisement

"This is the highest level for this average since November 20, 2021 when it was 249,250," the Labor Department's report read.

The number of people without a job over several weeks to May 27 totaled 1.6 million, a decline of 15,556 from the prior week. This time last week, the figure was closer to 1.2 million, however.

Hiring is a concern for policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve. A strong labor market supports wages, which gives consumers more discretionary cash. That in turn leads to an uptick in demand, incentivizing inflation.

Speaking Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation is "well above" the 2% target rate, while the labor market remains "robust."

Advertisement

"There are some signs that supply and demand in the labor market are coming into better balance," he added.

The Fed on Wednesday decided to leaves lending rates unchanged to give policymakers more time to asses the overall direction of the U.S. economy, the world's largest.