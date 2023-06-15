Trending
June 15, 2023 / 2:58 PM

Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
The Department of Transportation announced $3 million in emergency funds to help Pennsylvania repair a Philadelphia section of I-95 that collapsed after a deadly tanker crash Sunday. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site of the collapse Tuesday. Photo Courtesy of Pete Buttigieg Twitter
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $3 million in emergency funds to help repair a collapsed Philidelphia bridge on Interstate 95.

On Sunday, a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline caught fire under a bridge section of I-95, causing the bridge to collapse. Rescuers found the body of the truck driver, Nathan Moody, 53, under the rubble.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced the immediate availability of $3 million in 'quick release' Emergency Relief (ER) funds for use as a down payment by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to offset costs of repair work on a section of Interstate 95 in Philidelphia that collapsed as a result of a gasoline tanker truck fire," the Department of Transportation said in a press release Thursday.

"Every day counts in this urgent reconstruction project, and the quick release funding is an important step to help PennDOT rebuild the collapsed portion of I-95," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

RELATED Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits collapsed I-95 in Philadelphia

"We will continue to use every federal resource we can to help Pennsylvania restore this key artery quickly and safely," Buttigieg continued.

Buttigieg pledged to provide assistance after he visited the site of the tragedy Tuesday.

"In Philadelphia to see the collapsed portion of I-95, hear updates from state/local officials ab out reconstruction efforts and meet first responders," Buttigieg tweeted Tuesday, "this is a key artery for people and goods, and PennDOT [Pennsylvania Department of Transportation] has our full support in their work to rebuild safely and efficiently."

RELATED Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire

On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued an emergency declaration, which allows the state to access emergency funds.

"There's no question in my mind that all the resources that PennDOT needs will be available. We've already made it clear that they are available ever since the governor's disaster declaration made it possible," Buttigieg said.

RELATED Wildfire in Northern Michigan 90% contained as help arrives from neighboring states

