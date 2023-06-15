Trending
June 15, 2023 / 1:06 PM

U.S. industrial activity sputtered in May

By Daniel J. Graeber
Industrial activity in the U.S. economy barely moved from April to May, suggesting the broader market is starting to cool off. U.S. economy growth does not expand more than 2% over the next few years, data suggest. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI
Industrial activity in the U.S. economy barely moved from April to May, suggesting the broader market is starting to cool off. U.S. economy growth does not expand more than 2% over the next few years, data suggest. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Industrial production in the U.S. economy slipped in May following two straight months of growth, signaling the world's largest economy is cooling off in response to higher lending rates, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

Industrial activity accounted for about 11% of total U.S. gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, the last period for which the Fed has data.

Data from the Federal Reserve showed industrial production declined 0.2% month-on-month to May. Activity expanded by a half percent in April.

The Fed said data across all industrial groups were mixed during May. Aerospace and defense activity expanded by 1.1% and construction supply notched up 0.6%, but total activity was sluggish with growth increasing by 0.1% from April levels. The index for May was 0.3% below the same period last year, the Fed stated.

RELATED GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana

In mining, data show a 0.4% contraction in May, driven largely by a decline in coal mining and oil and gas drilling. Coal in particular is fading from the U.S. energy landscape as more forms of renewable energy show up on the grid.

"Within business equipment, an increase of 2.1% in the transit component was more than offset by decreases of 3/4% in both the information processing and the industrial and other components," the Fed's report added.

The slowdown reflects similar activity elsewhere in the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 reached a level last week that was 20% higher than October 2022, signaling the start of a bull market, though mortgage applications recently hit a 30-year low as successive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve make borrowing prohibitive.

RELATED Hiring remains strong, though ADP sees wages on the decline

After keeping its rates unchanged Wednesday, the Fed forecast sluggish growth in GDP, expanding by only 1.8% by 2025.

RELATED Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program

