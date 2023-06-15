Trending
June 15, 2023 / 6:24 PM

Federal agencies hit by cyberattack in method often used by Russian hackers

By Simon Druker

June 15 (UPI) -- Multiple federal agencies have fallen victim to a cyberattack, the U.S Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirmed on Thursday.

The attack targeted the commonly used file-transfer software MOVEit, which is owned by Massachusetts-based Progress, formerly ipswitch.

The company had a label at the top of its website Thursday afternoon, warning about cloud vulnerability.

The agency is "is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting their MOVEit applications," assistant director Eric Goldstein told CNN in an interview Thursday.

"We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation."

The method of targeting the file sharing software is often the same one used by the Russian Clop hacking group, which has carried out a number of recent cyberattacks.

Those attacks targeted British Airways, Aer Lingus and Shell among other major companies.

The security agency did not confirm on Thursday that the group was behind the latest attack.

A spokesperson for MOVEit on Thursday said the company was working with federal authorities and had issued software patches, and told Forbes it was "committed to playing a leading and collaborative role in the industry-wide effort to combat increasingly sophisticated and persistent cybercriminals."

