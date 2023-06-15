Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 12:47 AM

Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to help ISIS kill U.S. troops, attack 9/11 Memorial

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. Army soldier Cole Bridges pleaded guilty Wednesday to terrorism charges for trying to help ISIS attack and kill U.S. forces in the Middle East, and target the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. Photo courtesy of Department of Justice
U.S. Army soldier Cole Bridges pleaded guilty Wednesday to terrorism charges for trying to help ISIS attack and kill U.S. forces in the Middle East, and target the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. Photo courtesy of Department of Justice

June 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Army soldier Cole Bridges pleaded guilty Wednesday to terrorism charges for trying to help ISIS attack and kill U.S. forces in the Middle East, and target the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

Bridges pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to murder U.S. military service members. Bridges could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for each charge when he is sentenced in November.

Advertisement

Bridges, 22, who is from Ohio, started researching online propaganda promoting jihadists in 2019, the same year he joined the U.S. Army, according to court documents. Bridges also expressed his support for ISIS and jihad on social media.

In October of 2020, Bridges began communicating online with an undercover FBI agent, posing as an ISIS supporter. Court documents show during those communications, Bridges expressed frustration with the U.S. military along with his desire to aid ISIS.

RELATED Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says

The Justice Department says Bridges provided training and guidance to the purported ISIS fighter and included advice about potential targets in New York City, including the 9/11 Memorial.

Bridges also provided the FBI online covert employee with portions of a U.S. Army training manual and U.S. military combat tactics.

Advertisement

In December of 2020, Bridges supplied the OCE with instructions for how ISIS fighters could attack U.S. forces in the Middle East, including military maneuvers and explosives information.

RELATED Ukraine says forces recaptured four villages in Donetsk region

The following year, Bridges created a video of himself in U.S. Army body armor standing in front of a flag used by ISIS fighters and making a gesture in support of ISIS, court documents said. Bridges also sent a second video to the undercover agent, narrating a propaganda speech.

Bridges "created a video for use by ISIS as propaganda, in which he appears in front of a jihadist flag, wearing body armor and speaking through a voice changer, and makes statements celebrating the anticipated ISIS attack on U.S. soldiers that he attempted to facilitate," the feds said.

"Cole Bridges betrayed the oath he swore to defend the United States by attempting to provide ISIS with tactical military advice to ambush and kill his fellow service members," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement, when Bridges was arrested in 2021.

RELATED GOP Sen. J.D. Vance vows to 'grind' Justice Department to a halt over Trump indictment

"Our troops risk their lives for our country, but they should never face such peril at the hands of one of their own."

Latest Headlines

Texas buses migrants to Los Angeles in protest of Biden's border policies
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Texas buses migrants to Los Angeles in protest of Biden's border policies
June 15 (UPI) -- A bus transporting dozens of migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, in the latest attack by the southern state's Republican governor against the White House's immigration policies.
Senate Republicans introduce student loan reform package
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Republicans introduce student loan reform package
June 14 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans have introduced a student loan reform package, called the Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act, to tackle student debt and rein-in "skyrocketing" higher education costs.
Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic
June 14 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in California on Wednesday, including an active-duty marine, and charged in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Orange County.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
June 14 (UPI) -- Severe weather hammering much of the South is expected to bring more tornadoes, 90 mile-per-hour winds and large hail through Thursday, forecasters warn, after tornadoes hit Georgia and Alabama earlier Wednesday.
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
June 14 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny was indicted Wednesday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train last month.
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- A resolution by House Republicans to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fell short on Wednesday as Democrats successfully voted to table it.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
June 14 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, a day after his city was the site of the first federal arraignment of a former president.
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
June 14 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday publicly defended the special counsel he put in charge of former president Donald Trump's federal prosecution on charges of mishandling classified information.
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
June 14 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and a baby girl was seriously injured after a converted school bus rolled off a Colorado road.
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
June 14 (UPI) -- New polling data from Pew Research indicates that support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped considerable since it peaked in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Cincinnati Police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement