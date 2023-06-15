Trending
June 15, 2023 / 3:08 PM

Man charged in fatal stabbing on NYC subway

By Matt Bernardini
A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter for stabbing a Brooklyn man on a New York subway, after the man had allegedly harassed other passengers. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 15 (UPI) -- New York police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on a subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, of Brooklyn, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to NBC New York, Ouedraogo had allegedly been harassing other people on the train, including the girlfriend of 20-year-old Jordan Williams. Williams was charged Wednesday with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Jason Goldman, an attorney for Williams, told NBC New York his client acted in self-defense. He said it was "upsetting" that Williams was charged without a thorough investigation.

"We understand that this was a packed subway car during rush hour with dozens of witnesses. We have spoken with some who have already confirmed that the victim was physically violent with others prior to and during this incident," Goldman said in a statement Thursday.

He questioned why Williams has not gotten the same treatment as Daniel Penny, who put a homeless man in a deadly chokehold in May.

Penny was allowed to voluntarily surrender and released from jail on bail. On Wednesday he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, although the exact charges will not be unsealed until Penny is arraigned at a later date.

"Is Mr. Williams not getting the same treatment that Mr. Penny received -- released, voluntary surrender, and low bail -- because his skin color is different and he comes from a particular neighborhood?" Goldman said.

