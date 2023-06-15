Trending
U.S. News
June 15, 2023 / 5:43 AM

Ex-Harvard morgue manager charged with selling stolen body parts

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event at the Justice Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed domestic terrorism during his remarks. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event at the Justice Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed domestic terrorism during his remarks. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said the former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School has been charged with selling human body parts he stole from cadavers donated to the university for medical research and education.

Cedric Lodge, 55, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges that accuse him of stealing organs and other parts from donated cadavers from 2018 to 2022.

Prosecutors said Lodge is accused of transporting the stolen remains from the morgue to his residence in Goffstown, N.H., where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, 63, sold them to Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Mass.; and Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pa.

The indictment charges the Lodges, Maclean and Taylor with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

RELATED Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to help ISIS kill U.S. troops, attack 9/11 Memorial

Cedric Lodge was employed at Harvard until May 6, the university said in a statement, adding that investigators believe that he acted without the knowledge or cooperation of anyone else on staff.

"We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus -- a community dedicated to healing and serving others," Harvard Medical School said. "The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.

"HMS is deeply sorry for the pain and uncertainty caused by this troubling news."

RELATED Montana man who shot at LGBTQ community sentenced to 18 years

The court document further charges Maclean and Taylor will reselling their acquired body parts to others including Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Pa.

Prosecutors said that Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott of Little Rock, Ark., where she worked at a mortuary and crematorium.

"Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by an area medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families," the Justice Department said.

RELATED Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic

The court document then connects Pauley to Matthew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel Minn.

According to the charging document, Pauley and Lampi repeatedly bought and sold each other stolen human remains, exchanging more than $100,000 in online payments.

Lampi has also been charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods, while Pauley was charged by criminal information and Scott was previously indicted earlier by the Eastern District of Arkansas.

"Some crimes defy understanding, U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam said in a statement.

"The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling," Karam said.

