Biden to announce commitments from Live Nation, others to end junk fees

President Joe Biden is meeting Thursday with representatives from several companies on junk fees and all-in pricing transparency. The White House said it's an effort to address a pervasive problem of surprise junk fees in the U.S. economy. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with private sector companies that have committed to end surprise junk fees by fully disclosing all customer fees upfront. Biden will deliver remarks discussing the new commitments to protect consumers from junk fees at 1:45 p.m. EDT after meeting with representatives from Live Nation, SeatGeek, xBk, Airbnb, the Pablo Center at the Confluence, TickPick, DICE, and the Newport Festivals Foundation. Advertisement

"Together, these companies service millions of consumers each year, all of whom will receive a better shopping experience without surprise fees imposed at check-out," the White House said in a statement.

The White House said the companies currently provide "all-in pricing" or are announcing new commitments to do so.

Live Nation on Thursday will announce a commitment to implement an up-front all-pricing experience in September that will show "just one clear, total price for more than 30 million fans who attend shows at the more than 200 Live Nation-owned venues and festivals across the country," the White House said.

Additionally, Seat Geek, a ticketing platform, will roll out pricing features over the summer to make it easier for customers to see an all-in price.

Biden who has been calling on Congress, companies and federal agencies to provide customers with honest, transparent pricing and in February announced action that would cut "excessive credit card late fees" will also highlight action already taken by companies to limit surprise fees.

Airbnb introduced a new total price display tool in December, while ticketing platforms TicPick and DICE have been displaying upfront pricing since they were founded in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

In other action on junk fees, the Biden administration said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has increased supervision of bank reliance on fees like check bounce and overdraft fees.

According to the White House, that has helped drive more than $5 billion in annual savings to consumers.

Biden's Department of Transportation has also proposed a rule requiring airlines to disclose all of their fees upfront.