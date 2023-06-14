FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack

U.S.Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday a new FAA rule requiring a second barrier to protect commercial flight decks from intrusion is an important step to add needed extra protection on flights. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The FAA announced in a Wednesday statement that it will require a secondary physical barrier on new commercial aircraft to protect the flight deck from intrusion when the flight deck door is opened. According to the final rule, the new barrier "will be deployed (closed and locked) whenever the flight deck door is opened while the airplane is in flight." Advertisement

The rule was adopted because when the flight deck door is open for lavatory breaks, meal service or crew changes the flight deck could be vulnerable to attack.

"Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely -- and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement.

The rule spells out that the purpose of the secondary barrier "is to slow such an attack long enough so that an open flight deck door can be closed and locked before an attacker could reach the flight deck."

"No pilot should have to worry about an intrusion on the flight deck," said Acting FAA Associate Administrator for Safety David Boulter in a statement.

The FAA estimates the rule will begin to apply to new airplanes operating by the end of 2023.

After analysis, the FAA said it determined the final rule has benefits that justify its costs and won't create unnecessary obstacles to foreign commerce or impose an unfunded mandate on other governments or private entities.

In the published final rule, the FAA also said it has determined that this action will not have a substantial direct effect on the states.