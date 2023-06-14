Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 2:14 PM

FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack

By Doug Cunningham
U.S.Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday a new FAA rule requiring a second barrier to protect commercial flight decks from intrusion is an important step to add needed extra protection on flights. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
U.S.Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday a new FAA rule requiring a second barrier to protect commercial flight decks from intrusion is an important step to add needed extra protection on flights. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The FAA announced in a Wednesday statement that it will require a secondary physical barrier on new commercial aircraft to protect the flight deck from intrusion when the flight deck door is opened.

According to the final rule, the new barrier "will be deployed (closed and locked) whenever the flight deck door is opened while the airplane is in flight."

Advertisement

The rule was adopted because when the flight deck door is open for lavatory breaks, meal service or crew changes the flight deck could be vulnerable to attack.

"Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely -- and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement.

RELATED Biden chooses Polly Trottenberg as acting FAA administrator

The rule spells out that the purpose of the secondary barrier "is to slow such an attack long enough so that an open flight deck door can be closed and locked before an attacker could reach the flight deck."

"No pilot should have to worry about an intrusion on the flight deck," said Acting FAA Associate Administrator for Safety David Boulter in a statement.

Advertisement

The FAA estimates the rule will begin to apply to new airplanes operating by the end of 2023.

RELATED Groups sue FAA over environmental fallout from SpaceX rocket explosion

After analysis, the FAA said it determined the final rule has benefits that justify its costs and won't create unnecessary obstacles to foreign commerce or impose an unfunded mandate on other governments or private entities.

In the published final rule, the FAA also said it has determined that this action will not have a substantial direct effect on the states.

RELATED FAA awards $1 billion to upgrade airports amid growing air travel demands

Latest Headlines

Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it is implementing new procedures to evaluate meats labeled as "grass-fed," "free range," and "raised without antibiotics."
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- Republicans in the House of Representatives say they will consider a resolution this week on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service
June 14 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday that it was launching a new program that will help more people, including families in the poorest sectors of the country, afford Internet access.
Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service offered guidance Wednesday to non-profits, state and local governments, as well as tribal entities, on how best to tap into tax credits for clean energy.
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
June 14 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptist Convention voted Wednesday to ban two churches because they have women pastors.
Sonos cites 'continued headwinds' as it announces plan to lay off 130 employees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sonos cites 'continued headwinds' as it announces plan to lay off 130 employees
June 14 (UPI) -- Sonos, the wireless speaker company, said on Wednesday that it would lay off 130 employees.
Honda Aircraft Co. to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Honda Aircraft Co. to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
June 14 (UPI) -- Honda announced Wednesday that it is commercializing its HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft.
Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation
June 14 (UPI) -- Following similar trends at the consumer level, U.S. wholesale prices showed the third drop in four months as the broader economy slows down, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
June 14 (UPI) -- Something of a neutral report on consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy should give the Federal Reserve reason to pump the brakes on additional rate hikes for now, analysts said Tuesday.
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
The official start of summer is right around the corner, but one location in the Northeast has set a June snowfall record: Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement