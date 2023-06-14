Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM

Senate Republicans introduce student loan reform package

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Senate Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have introduced a student loan reform package to tackle student debt and rein-in "skyrocketing" higher education costs. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have introduced a student loan reform package to tackle student debt and rein-in "skyrocketing" higher education costs. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans have introduced their own student loan reform package to tackle student debt and rein-in "skyrocketing" higher education costs.

The Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act, a package of five bills, would provide what the six senators call a "responsible alternative" to the Biden administration's student debt transfer proposal.

Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, joined Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.; and Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Wednesday to introduce the new package.

Grassley's part of the package, called Understanding the True Cost of College Act, would create a universal financial aid offer form to allow students to compare financial aid packages. The Government Accountability Office found that more than 90% of college financial aid offer letters understate the price students would pay.

Advertisement

"Iowans understand that when you take out a loan, you have a responsibility to pay it back. The Biden administration's plan to forgive student debt would only transfer the burden of repayment onto American taxpayers, costing them billions of dollars. That's an outrageous approach to the student debt crisis," Grassley said.

"Our legislative package takes a proactive approach by informing students and their families of their best options, and I'm proud to see my legislation included in the package," Grassley added.

Other bills in the Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act would reform the college data reporting system to ensure students have information on job prospects and outcomes for educational institutions through the College Transparency Act.

RELATED Sen. Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger

The Streamlining Accountability and Value in Education -- or SAVE -- for Students Act would simplify repayment options for borrowers once they graduate.

And the Graduate Opportunity and Affordable Loans -- or GOAL -- Act would end inflationary Graduate PLUS loans and set lower loan limits to protect students from over-borrowing.

The package also includes Daines' Informed Borrowing Act, which would require loan counseling for clear information about the length of a student loan, the monthly payment and how much money the average graduate makes after attending the school and program of choice.

Advertisement

Last week, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill to preserve his program that would cancel student debt and grant $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness to 40 million borrowers. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule any day on the legality of Biden's plan.

"Biden's student loan transfer plan is like closing the barn door after the horses are out," Grassley tweeted Wednesday. "We need proactive solutions for students."

"Our federal higher education financing system contributes more to the problem than the solution. Colleges and universities using the availability of federal loans to increase their tuitions have left too many students drowning in debt without a path for success," said Cassidy.

"Unlike President Biden's student loan schemes, this plan addresses the root causes of the student debt crisis," Cassidy added. "It puts downward pressure on tuition and empowers students to make the educational decisions that put them on track to academically and financially succeed."

Advertisement

Read More

GOP Sen. J.D. Vance vows to 'grind' Justice Department to a halt over Trump indictment Biden vetoes bill that would repeal student loan forgiveness

Latest Headlines

Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic
June 14 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in California on Wednesday, including an active-duty marine, and charged in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Orange County.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
June 14 (UPI) -- Severe weather hammering much of the South is expected to bring more tornadoes, 90 mile-per-hour winds and large hail through Thursday, forecasters warn, after tornadoes hit Georgia and Alabama earlier Wednesday.
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
June 14 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny was indicted Wednesday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train last month.
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- A resolution by House Republicans to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fell short on Wednesday as Democrats successfully voted to table it.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
June 14 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, a day after his city was the site of the first federal arraignment of a former president.
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
June 14 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday publicly defended the special counsel he put in charge of former president Donald Trump's federal prosecution on charges of mishandling classified information.
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
June 14 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and a baby girl was seriously injured after a converted school bus rolled off a Colorado road.
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
June 14 (UPI) -- New polling data from Pew Research indicates that support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped considerable since it peaked in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Cincinnati Police.
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury has ordered Starbuck's to pay $25.6 million to former regional manager Shannon Phillips, who alleged she was fired because she's White.
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
June 14 (UPI) -- Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject further appeals so the state can move forward with the execution of Duane Owen, 62, Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement