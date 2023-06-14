Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 5:21 PM

Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death

By Patrick Hilsman
New polling data from the Pew Research Center indicates support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped significantly since its peak in 2020. The data reveal that about 51% of U.S. adults support the movement, a significant drop from the 2020 high of 67%. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
New polling data from the Pew Research Center indicates support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped significantly since its peak in 2020. The data reveal that about 51% of U.S. adults support the movement, a significant drop from the 2020 high of 67%. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- New polling data from the Pew Research Center indicates support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped considerably since it peaked in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

A survey of 5,073 representative adults reveled that 51% of Americans support the movement while 46% oppose it. In 2020, support for Black Lives Matter peaked at 67%.

Advertisement

The data reveal major variance across demographics, with 81% of Black adults saying they support the movement, as opposed to 42% of White adults, 63% of Asian adults, and 61% of Hispanic adults.

The data also reveal variations across age groups with 64% of adults ages 18-29 supporting the movement, as opposed to 52% of adults ages 30-49, 46% of adults ages 50-64, and 41% with adults 65 and older.

RELATED Biden calls for police reform on third anniversary of George Floyd killing

Attitudes on the effectiveness of the movement also vary with age.

According to the polling data, 49% of young adults think the movement has been effective, compared to 32% of adults ages 30-49, 27% of adults ages 50-64, and 22% of adults 65 and older.

Advertisement

Democratic and Republican respondents are strongly divided on support for Black Lives Matter, with 84% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning respondents saying they support the movement, as opposed to 82% of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents who say they oppose it.

RELATED Former D.C. police intelligence supervisor charged over Proud Boys links

The percentage of Americans who say increased focus on racial injustice has caused positive change has also dropped from 52% in 2020, to about four in ten, in 2023.

The polling data also reveal that 88% of Americans say they have watched videos of police violence against Black people, with 60% saying it has negatively impacted their view of police.

Of the adults polled, 45% said the sharing of videos showing police violence is a good thing, while 29% say it is a bad thing.

RELATED Killer of Texas Black Lives Matter protester had sent racist memes

Latest Headlines

Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury has ordered Starbuck's to pay $25.6 million to former regional manager Shannon Phillips, who alleged she was fired because she's White.
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
June 14 (UPI) -- Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject further appeals so the state can move forward with the execution of Duane Owen, 62, Thursday.
Prosecutors say armorer on movie set of 'Rust' was suffering hangover
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors say armorer on movie set of 'Rust' was suffering hangover
June 14 (UPI) -- Prosecutors said in a court filing that the weapons supervisor on the set of Rust was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver used by actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed cinematographer.
Michigan city bans LGBTQ+ flags on city property
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan city bans LGBTQ+ flags on city property
June 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan city just outside of Detroit has voted to ban LGBTQ flags on city property under a "neutrality" resolution that was passed unanimously by the city council.
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady while inflation remains 'elevated'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady while inflation remains 'elevated'
June 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pumped the brakes on additional rate hikes, for now, following something of a neutral report on consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy.
Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it is implementing new procedures to evaluate meats labeled as "grass-fed," "free range," and "raised without antibiotics."
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- Republicans in the House of Representatives say they will consider a resolution this week on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
June 14 (UPI) -- The FAA announced in a Wednesday statement that it will require a secondary physical barrier on new commercial aircraft to protect the flight deck from intrusion when the flight deck door is opened.
New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service
June 14 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday that it was launching a new program that will help more people, including families in the poorest sectors of the country, afford Internet access.
Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service offered guidance Wednesday to non-profits, state and local governments, as well as tribal entities, on how best to tap into tax credits for clean energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
GOP Sen. J.D. Vance vows to 'grind' Justice Department to a halt over Trump indictment
GOP Sen. J.D. Vance vows to 'grind' Justice Department to a halt over Trump indictment
Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement