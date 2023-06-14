Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death

New polling data from the Pew Research Center indicates support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped significantly since its peak in 2020. The data reveal that about 51% of U.S. adults support the movement, a significant drop from the 2020 high of 67%. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- New polling data from the Pew Research Center indicates support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped considerably since it peaked in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. A survey of 5,073 representative adults reveled that 51% of Americans support the movement while 46% oppose it. In 2020, support for Black Lives Matter peaked at 67%. Advertisement

The data reveal major variance across demographics, with 81% of Black adults saying they support the movement, as opposed to 42% of White adults, 63% of Asian adults, and 61% of Hispanic adults.

The data also reveal variations across age groups with 64% of adults ages 18-29 supporting the movement, as opposed to 52% of adults ages 30-49, 46% of adults ages 50-64, and 41% with adults 65 and older.

Attitudes on the effectiveness of the movement also vary with age.

According to the polling data, 49% of young adults think the movement has been effective, compared to 32% of adults ages 30-49, 27% of adults ages 50-64, and 22% of adults 65 and older.

Democratic and Republican respondents are strongly divided on support for Black Lives Matter, with 84% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning respondents saying they support the movement, as opposed to 82% of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents who say they oppose it.

The percentage of Americans who say increased focus on racial injustice has caused positive change has also dropped from 52% in 2020, to about four in ten, in 2023.

The polling data also reveal that 88% of Americans say they have watched videos of police violence against Black people, with 60% saying it has negatively impacted their view of police.

Of the adults polled, 45% said the sharing of videos showing police violence is a good thing, while 29% say it is a bad thing.