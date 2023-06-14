Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train

1/2

24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny was indicted Wednesday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny has been indicted in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train last month. A grand jury in lower Manhattan reached the decision Wednesday, more than a month after Penny, 24, put Neely in a deadly chokehold as the homeless man behaved erratically. The exact charges will not be unsealed until Penny is arraigned at a later date. Penny was first arrested May 12, on a second-degree manslaughter charge.

After Wednesday's indictment, New York City Mayor Eric Adams thanked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his investigation.

"I appreciate DA Bragg conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Jordan Neely," Adams said in a statement. "Like I said when the DA first brought charges, I have the utmost faith in the judicial process, and now that the grand jury has indicted Daniel Penny, a trial and justice can move forward."

While the Rev. Al Sharpton welcomed the indictment, he denounced the charges.

"We wish the charge would have reflected what this really was: murder," Sharpton said.

Penny's attorneys say the former Marine only acted in self-defense and was trying to protect other passengers when he restrained Neely.

"While we respect the decision of the grand jury to move this case forward to trial, it should be noted that the standard of proof in a grand jury is very low and there has been no finding of wrongdoing," attorney Steven Raiser said Wednesday.

"We're confident that when a trial jury is tasked with weighing the evidence, they will find Daniel Penny's actions on that train were fully justified."

Penny, who is White, was captured on video on May 1, choking Neely, who was Black, for nearly three minutes after the homeless man started shouting on the train that "he had no food, he had no drink" and that "he was tired." Neely had had a lengthy history of run-ins with police and a history of mental illness.

While Penny kept his arms around Neely's neck for 50 seconds after he stopped moving, the train's conductor called 911. EMS workers were not able to revive Neely.

As Penny is currently free on $100,000, his delayed arrest nearly two weeks after Neely's death amplified for many the racial dynamics of the case. Others argue it exposed New York City's failure to address mental health and keep subways safe.

