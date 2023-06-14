Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 8:58 PM

Active-duty Marine, 1 other man charged in bombing at Planned Parenthood clinic

By Joe Fisher
Chance Brannon, a 23-year-old Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in California, and 21-year-old Tibet Ergul are accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a clinic in Costa Mesa in March 2022, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI
Chance Brannon, a 23-year-old Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in California, and 21-year-old Tibet Ergul are accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a clinic in Costa Mesa in March 2022, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested in California on Wednesday, including an active-duty Marine, and charged in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Orange County.

Chance Brannon, a 23-year-old Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton on the Pacific Coast, and 21-year-old Tibet Ergul are accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a clinic in Costa Mesa in March 2022.

Advertisement

Brannon and Ergul face a maximum 20-year sentence in federal prison for using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce.

The Justice Department reports obtaining security footage of two men in hooded sweatshirts and face masks lighting and throwing the incendiary device at the front door of the building at about 1 a.m.

RELATED Alabama man pleads guilty to running child exploitation website

The fire erupted and spread up a nearby wall to the ceiling. There were no injuries.

"The depraved act of launching an improvised explosive device into a public facility put lives at risk and will not be tolerated," Donald Alway, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said in a statement. "The joint investigation among local and federal law enforcement led to today's arrests, and we will continue to work collaboratively with our partners to hold accountable those who deliberately endanger the community."

Advertisement

The attack led to the clinic closing for a morning and about 30 appointments being canceled.

RELATED 'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation

The Costa Mesa Police and Fire departments responded to the blaze. Evidence also was collected from the glass container and other materials that contained gasoline.

Ergul, a resident of Irvine, and Brannon, a resident of San Juan Capistrano, were scheduled to appear in federal court in Santa Ana on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

RELATED Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers

Latest Headlines

Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes expected to continue across South
June 14 (UPI) -- Severe weather hammering much of the South is expected to bring more tornadoes, 90 mile-per-hour winds and large hail through Thursday, forecasters warn, after tornadoes hit Georgia and Alabama earlier Wednesday.
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway train
June 14 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny was indicted Wednesday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train last month.
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House tables Republican resolution to 'condemn and censure' Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- A resolution by House Republicans to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fell short on Wednesday as Democrats successfully voted to table it.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
June 14 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the race for the 2024 Republican nomination, a day after his city was the site of the first federal arraignment of a former president.
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case
June 14 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday publicly defended the special counsel he put in charge of former president Donald Trump's federal prosecution on charges of mishandling classified information.
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
June 14 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and a baby girl was seriously injured after a converted school bus rolled off a Colorado road.
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Polling shows declining support for Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd death
June 14 (UPI) -- New polling data from Pew Research indicates that support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped considerable since it peaked in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Cincinnati Police.
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury has ordered Starbuck's to pay $25.6 million to former regional manager Shannon Phillips, who alleged she was fired because she's White.
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida AG wants inmate appeals rejected so state can push forward with execution
June 14 (UPI) -- Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject further appeals so the state can move forward with the execution of Duane Owen, 62, Thursday.
Prosecutors say armorer on movie set of 'Rust' was suffering hangover
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Prosecutors say armorer on movie set of 'Rust' was suffering hangover
June 14 (UPI) -- Prosecutors said in a court filing that the weapons supervisor on the set of Rust was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver used by actor Alec Baldwin, who accidentally killed cinematographer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
Former Starbucks manager wins $25.6 million in suit alleging she was fired for being White
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement