Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 1:46 PM

Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said various sub-federal government entities may be able to qualify for some of the clean-energy tax incentives outlined in last year's Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said various sub-federal government entities may be able to qualify for some of the clean-energy tax incentives outlined in last year's Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- State and local governments can get tax credits for clean energy efforts as outlined in last year's Inflation Reduction Act, and U.S. government agencies said Wednesday they can offer guidance.

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service offered guidance Wednesday to non-profits, state and local governments, as well as tribal entities, on how best to tap into tax credits the agencies said would create more jobs and a cleaner economy.

Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last year's bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act is filled with tax reliefs that provide a catalyst to accelerate net-zero ambitions.

"They will act as a force multiplier, bringing governments and nonprofits to the table," Yellen said. "More clean energy projects will be built quickly and affordably, and more communities will benefit from the growth of the clean energy economy."

RELATED Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests

The guidance brings potential tax relief to entities that would otherwise be exempt. Schools, for example, could get tax credits toward electric buses, while energy cooperatives would find an incentive to invest more in renewable energy.

John Podesta, the senior advisor to President Joe Biden on clean energy and innovation, said the guidance "will make it easier for local governments, tribes, territories, nonprofits, schools, houses of worship and more to invest in clean energy, allowing them to save money, improve public health, and better serve their communities."

Advertisement

The guidance is filled with niche terms such as transferability, which allows a company that would otherwise not be eligible for a full tax credit to sell what it is eligible for to a third party for cash.

RELATED IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels

To help explain some of the proposed tax relief, the Treasury Department said it would start an outreach program, starting with a series of webinars that will begin June 29.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed in August, dedicates more than $370 billion toward lowering energy costs and incentivizing private investments in clean energy projects. The investment was seen as a boon for the clean energy economy as the administration pushes for a 100% clean energy grid goal by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

RELATED States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal

Latest Headlines

Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it is implementing new procedures to evaluate meats labeled as "grass-fed," "free range," and "raised without antibiotics."
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- Republicans in the House of Representatives say they will consider a resolution this week on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
June 14 (UPI) -- The FAA announced in a Wednesday statement that it will require a secondary physical barrier on new commercial aircraft to protect the flight deck from intrusion when the flight deck door is opened.
New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service
June 14 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday that it was launching a new program that will help more people, including families in the poorest sectors of the country, afford Internet access.
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
June 14 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptist Convention voted Wednesday to ban two churches because they have women pastors.
Sonos cites 'continued headwinds' as it announces plan to lay off 130 employees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sonos cites 'continued headwinds' as it announces plan to lay off 130 employees
June 14 (UPI) -- Sonos, the wireless speaker company, said on Wednesday that it would lay off 130 employees.
Honda Aircraft Co. to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Honda Aircraft Co. to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
June 14 (UPI) -- Honda announced Wednesday that it is commercializing its HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft.
Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation
June 14 (UPI) -- Following similar trends at the consumer level, U.S. wholesale prices showed the third drop in four months as the broader economy slows down, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
June 14 (UPI) -- Something of a neutral report on consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy should give the Federal Reserve reason to pump the brakes on additional rate hikes for now, analysts said Tuesday.
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
The official start of summer is right around the corner, but one location in the Northeast has set a June snowfall record: Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement