U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 6:41 PM

Attorney General Garland defends special counsel Jack Smith in Trump federal case

By Simon Druker
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday publicly defended the special counsel he put in charge of former president Donald Trump’s federal prosecution. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
June 14 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday publicly defended the special counsel he put in charge of former president Donald Trump's federal prosecution on charges of mishandling classified information.

Garland on Wednesday made his first public comments on the case and special counsel Jack Smith since Trump formally was indicted.

The attorney general took questions after delivering a speech about combating violent crime.

"As I said when I appointed Mr. Smith, I did so because it underscores the Justice Department's commitment to both independence and accountability," Garland told reporters Wednesday.

RELATED House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff

"Mr. Smith is a veteran career prosecutor. He has assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors and agents who share his commitment to integrity. Any questions about this matter will have to be answered by their filings in court."

Smith, who was appointed last November, remains in charge of the case.

"I also believe that appointing a special counsel at this time is the right thing to do. The extraordinary circumstances presented here demand it. Mr. Smith is the right choice to complete these matters in an even-handed and urgent manner," Garland said at the time.

Prosecutors last week unsealed a 37-count federal indictment against Trump, charging him with mishandling classified information after his term as president.

He made his first appearance in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday where he entered a plea of not guilty. He later criticized the indictment as a "heinous abuse of power."

Trump's vice president Mike Pence on Wednesday was critical of his former boss.

RELATED Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance

"This indictment contains serious charges, and I cannot defend what is alleged," he told CNBC's Squawk Box.

Pence himself is now seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

However, Pence did say if elected, he would still "clean house" at the Justice Department.

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson aim for second acts under cloud of crimes

