Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 1:55 PM

New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service

By Clyde Hughes
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about investments in affordable, accessible high-speed Internet in Charlotte, N.C., in 2022. The White House announced new campaign for affordable Internet on Wednesday. File Photo by Grant Baldwin/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about investments in affordable, accessible high-speed Internet in Charlotte, N.C., in 2022. The White House announced new campaign for affordable Internet on Wednesday. File Photo by Grant Baldwin/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday that it was launching a new program that will help more people, including families in the poorest sectors of the country, afford Internet access.

The Online For All campaign will include the Department of Education and nationwide nonprofit organizer Civic Nation, which will work with grassroots organizations, government, corporate, and media stakeholders to educate communities about how to access reliable, affordable high-speed Internet.

Advertisement

The White House said it hopes the campaign will boost enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is offering grants for qualified families and individuals to help pay for Internet service.

"Research indicates that approximately half of the remaining qualified Americans are not aware of the program," the White House said in a statement. "The Online for All Week of Action will bring together the federal government and over 300 organizations to raise awareness and help eligible families sign-up."

RELATED TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban

In February, Vice President Kamala Harris called high-speed Internet a "basic necessity" in announcing a $175 million fund in helping secure Internet access at the nation's 61 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs.

Advertisement

"Access to high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury -- it is a necessity to fully participate in today's society," the White House said of its new Internet affordability push. "Still, many students and families go without high-speed Internet because of the cost, while others are forced to cut back on other essentials to pay their monthly internet bill."

The Affordable Connectivity Program was created through the infrastructure law passed by Congress in 2021. The federal program administered by the Federal Communications Commission, provides eligible households up to $30 per month off Internet bills.

RELATED After Ron DeSantis technical debacle on Twitter, lead engineer quits

The White House said it scored commitments from Internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed Internet plans that are fully covered.

RELATED Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club

Latest Headlines

Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Agriculture Department to evaluate 'free-range,' 'grass-fed' meat labels
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it is implementing new procedures to evaluate meats labeled as "grass-fed," "free range," and "raised without antibiotics."
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
House Republicans say they soon will consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
June 14 (UPI) -- Republicans in the House of Representatives say they will consider a resolution this week on whether to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
FAA requires new barrier to protect commercial flight decks from attack
June 14 (UPI) -- The FAA announced in a Wednesday statement that it will require a secondary physical barrier on new commercial aircraft to protect the flight deck from intrusion when the flight deck door is opened.
Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Government agencies launch effort to expand use of clean-energy tax credits
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service offered guidance Wednesday to non-profits, state and local governments, as well as tribal entities, on how best to tap into tax credits for clean energy.
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern Baptists ban two churches for having women pastors
June 14 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptist Convention voted Wednesday to ban two churches because they have women pastors.
Sonos cites 'continued headwinds' as it announces plan to lay off 130 employees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sonos cites 'continued headwinds' as it announces plan to lay off 130 employees
June 14 (UPI) -- Sonos, the wireless speaker company, said on Wednesday that it would lay off 130 employees.
Honda Aircraft Co. to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Honda Aircraft Co. to commercialize HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft
June 14 (UPI) -- Honda announced Wednesday that it is commercializing its HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft.
Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wholesale level price decline points to slowdown in inflation
June 14 (UPI) -- Following similar trends at the consumer level, U.S. wholesale prices showed the third drop in four months as the broader economy slows down, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to take 'hawkish' stance, pause interest rate hikes
June 14 (UPI) -- Something of a neutral report on consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy should give the Federal Reserve reason to pump the brakes on additional rate hikes for now, analysts said Tuesday.
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mount Washington records snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping
The official start of summer is right around the corner, but one location in the Northeast has set a June snowfall record: Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
RCMP: Australian hiker missing in western Canada found dead
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement