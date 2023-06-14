New White House campaign promotes access to more affordable Internet service

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about investments in affordable, accessible high-speed Internet in Charlotte, N.C., in 2022. The White House announced new campaign for affordable Internet on Wednesday. File Photo by Grant Baldwin/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Wednesday that it was launching a new program that will help more people, including families in the poorest sectors of the country, afford Internet access. The Online For All campaign will include the Department of Education and nationwide nonprofit organizer Civic Nation, which will work with grassroots organizations, government, corporate, and media stakeholders to educate communities about how to access reliable, affordable high-speed Internet. Advertisement

The White House said it hopes the campaign will boost enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is offering grants for qualified families and individuals to help pay for Internet service.

"Research indicates that approximately half of the remaining qualified Americans are not aware of the program," the White House said in a statement. "The Online for All Week of Action will bring together the federal government and over 300 organizations to raise awareness and help eligible families sign-up."

In February, Vice President Kamala Harris called high-speed Internet a "basic necessity" in announcing a $175 million fund in helping secure Internet access at the nation's 61 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs.

"Access to high-speed Internet is no longer a luxury -- it is a necessity to fully participate in today's society," the White House said of its new Internet affordability push. "Still, many students and families go without high-speed Internet because of the cost, while others are forced to cut back on other essentials to pay their monthly internet bill."

The Affordable Connectivity Program was created through the infrastructure law passed by Congress in 2021. The federal program administered by the Federal Communications Commission, provides eligible households up to $30 per month off Internet bills.

The White House said it scored commitments from Internet service providers across the country to offer high-speed Internet plans that are fully covered.