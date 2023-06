Wireless speaker company Sonos said Wednesday that it would lay off 130 employees. Photo by Sonos/ Twitter

June 14 (UPI) -- Sonos, the wireless speaker company, said on Wednesday that it would lay off 130 employees. The company said in an SEC filing that it expected to incur $11 million to $14 million in restructuring costs, and that the layoffs would amount to about 7 percent of its workforce. Advertisement

"In the face of continued headwinds, we have had to make some hard choices, including eliminating some positions and re-evaluating program spend," Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said, according to CNBC.

As of October 2022, Sonos had 1,844 employees, but its revenue decreased by nearly 24 percent for the period ending April 1.

Shares of Sonos were down nearly 1% in premarket trading.