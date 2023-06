Prosecutors have alleged that the armorer who loaded the gun on the movie set of 'Rust' likely was hung over. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Prosecutors said in a court filing that the weapons supervisor on the set of Rust likely was hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver used by actor Alec Baldwin, who shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Witnesses told investigators Hannah Gutierrez-Reed "was drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust," prosecutors said in the Friday filing, according to CNN. Advertisement

"It is likely that defendant Gutierrez was hungover when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor while filming a shooting scene with other actors and crew members," prosecutors said in the filing in response to a May motion by Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys to dismiss an indictment against her.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged in New Mexico with involuntary manslaughter.

In April, the charges against Baldwin were dropped.

Gutierrez-Reed will plead not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, her attorney Jason Bowles, said in a statement to CNN.

"The prosecution has so mishandled this case and the case is so weak that they are now resorting to character assassination tactics to further taint the jury pool," Bowles said. "This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking Justice; for them it's been about finding a convenient scapegoat," Bowles said.

Prosecutors have until Aug. 8 to decide whether or not to recharge Baldwin.