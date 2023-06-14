Trending
U.S. News
June 14, 2023 / 6:02 PM

2 adults dead, 3 kids injured as converted school bus rolls off 400-foot Colorado cliff

By Matt Bernardini

June 14 (UPI) -- Two people are dead and a baby girl was seriously injured after a converted school bus rolled off a Colorado road.

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said that none of the two adults, or three children, were wearing seatbelts. They were ejected from the bus when it rolled down a 400-foot cliff in Larimer County, Colo., on Tuesday night.

"The Larimer County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. advising of a single vehicle rollover crash in the area of Pingree Park Rd," the Larimer Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Greeley, and woman, 34, from Loveland, were killed, officials said. A 1-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a children's hospital. Two boys were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Fort Collins.

Cutler said that it is common for school buses to be converted into campers.

"They're cheap (inexpensive) to get when school districts sell them and then they (the buyer) gets the time to go through it and put what they want in them," Cutler said. "Most of them are usually pretty basic. I've seen some more elaborate ones with toilets and everything else. And others just have some beds, storage areas and some kind of refrigerator."

