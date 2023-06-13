Trending
June 13, 2023 / 5:52 PM

GOP Sen. J.D. Vance vows to 'grind' Justice Department to a halt over Trump indictment

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced Tuesday that he will hold up all of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department nominations in retaliation for the federal indictment of Donald Trump. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced Tuesday that he will hold up all of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Justice Department nominations in retaliation for the federal indictment of Donald Trump.

While Trump was being processed in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, Vance posted a video from Capitol Hill on Twitter sharing his plan.

"I've announced today that I will be holding all Department of Justice nominees that Merrick Garland will use if confirmed, not to enforce the law impartially -- but clearly to harass his political opponents," Vance said. "I think we have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to do his job and stop going after his political opponents."

"Donald Trump is just one and the most recent example of the fact that Merrick Garland uses his department for political purposes," he continued.

Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the investigation into former President Trump's handling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts facing him, including obstruction of justice, on Tuesday.

"Let's make this department work a little bit more slowly until Merrick Garland changes course and does his job the right way," Vance said.

RELATED 37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice

Vance does not serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, so his actions will be confined to the Senate floor. A lone Senator is not able to block the confirmation of an appointment from the executive branch outright. Vance can slow down the confirmation process, however.

Vance is not the first or only lawmaker who has slowed the confirmation process for nominations from the Biden administration. Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has stood in the way of speedy confirmations in the military. Tuberville has done so in opposition to the military's policy that allows troops who are pregnant to pursue assisted reproductive technology or non-covered abortions.

RELATED Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents

