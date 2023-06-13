Trending
June 13, 2023 / 6:54 PM

Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case

By Joe Fisher
A federal judge ruled Tuesday to allow E. Jean Carroll (C) to file an amendment to her complaint against Donald Trump requesting an award of an additional $10 million for defamation. File photo by Louis Lanzano /UPI
June 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday that E. Jean Carroll can file an amendment to her complaint against Donald Trump and request an award of an additional $10 million.

Carroll is seeking an additional award in the case she won in New York last month because she alleges that Trump again defamed her with comments he made the day after the judgement. Trump was found liable for battery and defamation and ordered to pay $5 million in compensation and punitive damages.

One of the allegations against Trump in the original case was that he had defamed Carroll by publicly accusing her of lying about him sexually assaulting her. Carroll had alleged that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

During a CNN Town Hall soon after the judgement, Trump doubled down on his verbal barbs at Carroll, referring to her as a "whack job" and again accusing her of lying.

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll's favor to both punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," the complaint against Trump read.

Judge Lewis Kaplan's decision does not ensure further compensation or damages will be paid to Carroll. That decision will be left to the court.

"We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously on E. Jean Carroll's remaining claims," said Roberta Kaplan, Carroll's attorney.

Roberta Kaplan is of no relation to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Judge Kaplan's decision came on the same day that Trump was arraigned on 37 counts relating to mishandling classified documents. The former president pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lawyers for Trump filed a notice of appeal over Kaplan's verdict in May.

