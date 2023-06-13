Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2023 / 10:47 AM

House to vote on gas stoves, firearm braces after McCarthy, hardliners compromise

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Despite Monday's deal, tensions were still thick between House Kevin McCarthy and members of the GOP's ultra-conservative wing who staged a revolt that postponed the legislative session for a week. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Despite Monday's deal, tensions were still thick between House Kevin McCarthy and members of the GOP's ultra-conservative wing who staged a revolt that postponed the legislative session for a week. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The House will begin voting on a series of proposals this week after Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal Monday with a faction of 11 GOP hardliners to end a weeklong revolt.

Two of the four bills that will get a vote following the impasse would keep gas stoves on the market in response to increasing clean energy regulations, while another would protect people's ability to attach stabilizing braces to their firearms.

Advertisement

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., who attended the meeting with McCarthy as a member of the conservative bloc, said he would now vote in favor of the House rules, which would push through the series of GOP priorities, although the legislative package was not expected to pass the Senate.

"We aired our issues. We want to see this move forward as a body," Norman said. "We're concerned about the economic security of this country. And to that end, we will work. If we don't have that, there's gonna be fights. There's a lot more fights down the road."

Advertisement

Monday's agreement capped a tumultuous week in the House after members of the conservative Freedom Caucus voted with Democrats last week to oppose new procedural rules on the House floor, a rare strategy that blocked a package of GOP bills and postponed the legislative session for a week.

It was the first time in more than 20 years that such a vote failed.

McCarthy met with the bloc on Monday and ended the strike by agreeing to several concessions that would further entrench the party's right-wing in major budget negotiations and cut spending below the deal McCarthy reached with President Joe Biden in late May to pay the nation's debt.

RELATED Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many

Despite Monday's deal, tensions were still thick between McCarthy and the members of the GOP's ultra-conservative wing as more votes were canceled on Monday due to the holdout.

While Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told reporters at the Capitol "The floor will be functioning this week," he also called for McCarthy's power-sharing agreement, which elevated him to the speaker's chair in January, to be renegotiated.

"He understood that and we understood that," Gaetz said. "And it has to be renegotiated in a way so that what happened on this debt limit vote would never happen again, where House conservatives would be left as the less desirable coalition partner than Democrats."

Advertisement

Previously, Gaetz and others in the caucus expressed serious concerns about the current debt deal, while noting they would seek increased spending cuts during upcoming budget talks.

The latest Republican resistance was a sign of increasing frustrations with McCarthy among far-right lawmakers and also centrist Republicans, who were negotiating with the Speaker behind closed doors since Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on May 29.

"There's a larger discussion about how we sort of rebuild the conservative coalition within the Republican Party so that we can restore the unity that we had before the debt limit increase," said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., who also attended Monday's meeting.

The deal reached between Biden and McCarthy suspended the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, known as the debt ceiling, until January 2025 while also cutting discretionary spending. Far-right Republicans believe the legislation did not go far enough to roll back government spending.

Far-right Republicans, who handed the speakership to McCarthy in January after 15 rounds of voting, had promised a reckoning ahead of the debt-limit deal.

"We also will enforce the agreement that we reached in January, under which Kevin McCarthy assumed the speakership," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said previously.

Read More

McCarthy struggles to control House under pressure from far-right revolts, centrists Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default

Latest Headlines

Consumer inflation drops, but remains above the Fed's target rate
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Consumer inflation drops, but remains above the Fed's target rate
June 13 (UPI) -- Energy prices helped drag consumer-level inflation lower over the 12-month period to May, though so-called core inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground New York cave
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground New York cave
June 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and more than a dozen others had to be rescued after a tour boat capsized inside of an underground cave used to carry water from New York's Erie Canal.
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
June 13 (UPI) -- Nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver where fans had been celebrating the Nuggets NBA championship, police said Tuesday morning.
FTC sues to stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FTC sues to stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision
June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing to prevent Microsoft from acquiring video game developer Activision Blizzard in a nearly $70 billion deal that the regulator says will reduce competition.
Illinois prohibits book bans amid surge to remove titles from library shelves
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Illinois prohibits book bans amid surge to remove titles from library shelves
June 13 (UPI) -- Illinois has become the first U.S. state to prohibit the banning of books amid a surge in demands nationwide for books to be pulled from library shelves over their be pulled from library shelves.
Delta aircraft's emergency slide deploys after diverting to Salt Lake City
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Delta aircraft's emergency slide deploys after diverting to Salt Lake City
June 13 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 was diverted for a maintenance issue Saturday to Salt Lake International Airport where the plane suffered an emergency slide malfunction at the gate.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs EO to protect access to gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs EO to protect access to gender-affirming care
June 13 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Monday to protect access to gender-affirming care.
Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed
June 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot and killed through a neighbor's door. Her family pleaded for the community to not let her "death go in vain."
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
June 12 (UPI) -- Southern Baptists will vote this week on whether to permanently ban women pastors, after the SBC executive committee decided Monday to give its more than 12,000 members a voice on the topic when they meet in New Orleans.
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
June 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will travel to Miami a day before his first appearance in federal court where he'll answer to a 37-count indictment alleging he willfully mishandled classified documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
George Soros hands empire reins to second-youngest son
George Soros hands empire reins to second-youngest son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement