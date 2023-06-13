House to vote on gas stoves, firearm braces after McCarthy, hardliners compromise

1/3

Despite Monday's deal, tensions were still thick between House Kevin McCarthy and members of the GOP's ultra-conservative wing who staged a revolt that postponed the legislative session for a week. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The House will begin voting on a series of proposals this week after Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal Monday with a faction of 11 GOP hardliners to end a weeklong revolt. Two of the four bills that will get a vote following the impasse would keep gas stoves on the market in response to increasing clean energy regulations, while another would protect people's ability to attach stabilizing braces to their firearms. Advertisement

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., who attended the meeting with McCarthy as a member of the conservative bloc, said he would now vote in favor of the House rules, which would push through the series of GOP priorities, although the legislative package was not expected to pass the Senate.

"We aired our issues. We want to see this move forward as a body," Norman said. "We're concerned about the economic security of this country. And to that end, we will work. If we don't have that, there's gonna be fights. There's a lot more fights down the road."

Monday's agreement capped a tumultuous week in the House after members of the conservative Freedom Caucus voted with Democrats last week to oppose new procedural rules on the House floor, a rare strategy that blocked a package of GOP bills and postponed the legislative session for a week.

It was the first time in more than 20 years that such a vote failed.

McCarthy met with the bloc on Monday and ended the strike by agreeing to several concessions that would further entrench the party's right-wing in major budget negotiations and cut spending below the deal McCarthy reached with President Joe Biden in late May to pay the nation's debt.

Despite Monday's deal, tensions were still thick between McCarthy and the members of the GOP's ultra-conservative wing as more votes were canceled on Monday due to the holdout.

While Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told reporters at the Capitol "The floor will be functioning this week," he also called for McCarthy's power-sharing agreement, which elevated him to the speaker's chair in January, to be renegotiated.

"He understood that and we understood that," Gaetz said. "And it has to be renegotiated in a way so that what happened on this debt limit vote would never happen again, where House conservatives would be left as the less desirable coalition partner than Democrats."

Previously, Gaetz and others in the caucus expressed serious concerns about the current debt deal, while noting they would seek increased spending cuts during upcoming budget talks.

The latest Republican resistance was a sign of increasing frustrations with McCarthy among far-right lawmakers and also centrist Republicans, who were negotiating with the Speaker behind closed doors since Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on May 29.

"There's a larger discussion about how we sort of rebuild the conservative coalition within the Republican Party so that we can restore the unity that we had before the debt limit increase," said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., who also attended Monday's meeting.

The deal reached between Biden and McCarthy suspended the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, known as the debt ceiling, until January 2025 while also cutting discretionary spending. Far-right Republicans believe the legislation did not go far enough to roll back government spending.

Far-right Republicans, who handed the speakership to McCarthy in January after 15 rounds of voting, had promised a reckoning ahead of the debt-limit deal.

"We also will enforce the agreement that we reached in January, under which Kevin McCarthy assumed the speakership," Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., said previously.