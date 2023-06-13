Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2023 / 11:52 PM

U.S. extends protections for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua nationals

By Sheri Walsh
The Department of Homeland Security rescinded the Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua on Tuesday, while extending protections for thousands of beneficiaries for 18 months. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The Department of Homeland Security rescinded the Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua on Tuesday, while extending protections for thousands of beneficiaries for 18 months. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has rescinded the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua, while extending protections for thousands of beneficiaries from those countries for 18 months.

"Through the extension of Temporary Protected Status, we are able to offer continued safety and protection to current beneficiaries who are nationals of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua who are already present in the United States and cannot return because of the impacts of environmental disasters," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We will continue to offer support to them through this temporary form of humanitarian relief."

For El Salvador, the new extension will allow some 239,000 beneficiaries to re-register to legally remain in the United States through March 9, 2025.

For Honduras, 76,000 existing TPS beneficiaries will be allowed to re-register for TPS through July 5, 2025, if they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

For Nepal, DHS will extend the TPS designation through June 24, 2025, allowing approximately 14,500 beneficiaries to re-register.

And for Nicaragua, 4,000 current TPS beneficiaries will benefit from the extension through July 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Federal Register notices, yet to be published, will explain eligibility, the timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to renew their Employment Authorization Documents.

Anyone who arrived in the United States after the continuous residence dates for the designations are not eligible for TPS.

Those dates are Feb. 13, 2001, for El Salvador; Dec. 30, 1998, for Honduras and Nicaragua; and June 24, 2015, for Nepal.

Read More

Linguists have identified new English dialect emerging in South Florida Texas will deploy water barriers along Rio Grande to deter border crossings Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation

Latest Headlines

Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump calls indictment 'heinous abuse of power' in first speech since court appearance
June 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump blasted his federal indictment as a "heinous abuse of power" Tuesday night in a speech to supporters, after pleading not guilty to 37 counts related to mishandling classified documents.
'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy dies at 89
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'No Country for Old Men' author Cormac McCarthy dies at 89
June 13 (UPI) -- Cormac McCarthy, author of Pulitzer Prize-winning novels No Country for Old Men and The Road, died Tuesday at 89 years old.
Louisiana's Fort Polk renamed Fort Johnson to honor WWI hero
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Louisiana's Fort Polk renamed Fort Johnson to honor WWI hero
June 13 (UPI) -- Louisiana's Fort Polk was renamed Fort Johnson on Tuesday to cut ties with Confederate figures and to honor World War I hero Sgt. William Henry Johnson, who served in the all-Black 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge to allow E. Jean Carroll to seek $10 million more from Trump in civil case
June 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday that E. Jean Carroll can file an amendment to her complaint against Donald Trump and request an award of an additional $10 million.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
June 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal courtroom Tuesday to 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.
GOP Sen. J.D. Vance vows to 'grind' Justice Department to a halt over Trump indictment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GOP Sen. J.D. Vance vows to 'grind' Justice Department to a halt over Trump indictment
June 13 (UPI) -- Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced Tuesday that he will hold up all of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Justice Department nominations in retaliation for the federal indictment of Donald Trump.
Alabama man pleads guilty to running child exploitation website
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alabama man pleads guilty to running child exploitation website
June 13 (UPI) -- An Alabama man pleaded guilty to being the administrator of a website that was illegally distributing images of sexual abuse against minors.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says IMF, World Bank help counter China
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says IMF, World Bank help counter China
June 13 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Tuesday that institutions like the IMF and World Bank were important for serving as counterweights to China.
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
June 13 (UPI) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has received a bid from Overstock.com as a "stalking horse" bidder to purchase the branding and some aspects of the business, according to a bankruptcy filing Tuesday.
$321M of U.S. military aid package marks 40th presidential drawdown
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
$321M of U.S. military aid package marks 40th presidential drawdown
June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine, valued at up to $321 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
France uncovers sophisticated Russian disinformation campaign
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement