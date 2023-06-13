U.S. extends protections for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua nationals

The Department of Homeland Security rescinded the Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua on Tuesday, while extending protections for thousands of beneficiaries for 18 months. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has rescinded the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua, while extending protections for thousands of beneficiaries from those countries for 18 months. "Through the extension of Temporary Protected Status, we are able to offer continued safety and protection to current beneficiaries who are nationals of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua who are already present in the United States and cannot return because of the impacts of environmental disasters," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday. Advertisement

For El Salvador, the new extension will allow some 239,000 beneficiaries to re-register to legally remain in the United States through March 9, 2025.

For Honduras, 76,000 existing TPS beneficiaries will be allowed to re-register for TPS through July 5, 2025, if they continue to meet eligibility requirements.

For Nepal, DHS will extend the TPS designation through June 24, 2025, allowing approximately 14,500 beneficiaries to re-register.

And for Nicaragua, 4,000 current TPS beneficiaries will benefit from the extension through July 5, 2025.

Federal Register notices, yet to be published, will explain eligibility, the timelines and procedures for current beneficiaries to renew their Employment Authorization Documents.

Anyone who arrived in the United States after the continuous residence dates for the designations are not eligible for TPS.

Those dates are Feb. 13, 2001, for El Salvador; Dec. 30, 1998, for Honduras and Nicaragua; and June 24, 2015, for Nepal.