A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 was forced to divert to Salt Lake International Airport on Saturday for a maintenance issue before suffering an emergency slide malfunction at the gate. File photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines

June 13 (UPI) -- Passengers on board a Delta Air Lines flight got a double dose of travel disruptions when the Boeing 767-300 they were on diverted to a different city and then suffered an emergency slide malfunction at the gate. "Delta flight 520, operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles-LAX, diverted to Salt Lake City due to a maintenance issue," an airline spokesperson told CNN in a statement. "While on the ground, the same aircraft's slide was deployed by accident." Advertisement

According to Delta Air Lines, the plane did not make an emergency landing Saturday and its diversion to Salt Lake International Airport was not related to the inflatable emergency slide opening up at the gate.

An airline employee, who was caught as the slide deployed inside the plane, was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being discharged, the airline said.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority at Delta. We apologize to our customers on flight 520 on Saturday for the experience they had," Morgan Durrant, a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. "Delta teams are fully investigating."

Advertisement

After the slide deployed, the plane was taken out of service. The 168 passengers were transferred to a different aircraft and were flown to Los Angeles later that day.