Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2023 / 4:27 PM

Alabama man pleads guilty to running child exploitation website

By Patrick Hilsman
An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to running a child exploitation website, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to running a child exploitation website, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- An Alabama man pleaded guilty to being the administrator of a website that distributed images of sexual abuse against minors.

"William Michael Spearman, 57, of Madison, was the lead administrator of the website which had been operating for many years," the Justice Department said in a press release Tuesday.

Advertisement

"The website included a section devoted to the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, a section devoted to images and videos depicting children being subjected to pain and torture, and a section devoted to avoiding detection by law enforcement," the Justice Department said.

Spearman pleaded guilty to running a child exploitation enterprise and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 21.

RELATED Meta creates task force after report finds Instagram guided users to child sex content

Several other individuals have been convicted for their involvement with the website.

Selwyn David Rosenstein, of Boynton Beach, Fla., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography, five counts of advertisement of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Rosenstein was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Gregory Malcolm Good, of Silver Springs, Nev., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22.

Advertisement

Robert Preston Boyles, of Clarksville, Tenn., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15.

Matthew Branden Garrell, of Raliegh, N.C., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. Garrell is scheuled to be sentenced Aug. 1.

The case was investigated by multiple federal agencies.

RELATED One year added to R. Kelly's prison sentence in sex abuse of minors

Read More

Texas man sentenced to 17 years for images of 'child rape, suffering and trauma'

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
June 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami federal courtroom Tuesday to 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says IMF, World Bank help counter China
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says IMF, World Bank help counter China
June 13 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Tuesday that institutions like the IMF and World Bank were important for serving as counterweights to China.
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Overstock.com makes $21 million 'stalking horse' bid for Bed Bath & Beyond
June 13 (UPI) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has received a bid from Overstock.com as a "stalking horse" bidder to purchase the branding and some aspects of the business, according to a bankruptcy filing Tuesday.
$321M of U.S. military aid package marks 40th presidential drawdown
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
$321M of U.S. military aid package marks 40th presidential drawdown
June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine, valued at up to $321million.
2 Massachusetts children burned by pool chemicals on playground slide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 Massachusetts children burned by pool chemicals on playground slide
June 13 (UPI) -- Two Massachusetts children were burned after a pool chemical was poured on a slide at a playground.
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
June 13 (UPI) -- The judge presiding over Donald Trump's arraignment Tuesday on federal charges denied a request to allow cameras inside the Miami courtroom.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for Sweden's membership at meeting with NATO chief
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for Sweden's membership at meeting with NATO chief
June 13 (UPI) -- Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, ahead of a rescheduled meeting with the president.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits collapsed I-95 in Philadelphia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits collapsed I-95 in Philadelphia
June 13 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited the site of Sunday's fatal collapse of an elevated portion of I-95 in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
House to vote on gas stoves, firearm braces after McCarthy, hardliners compromise
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House to vote on gas stoves, firearm braces after McCarthy, hardliners compromise
June 13 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has reached a tentative deal with a small bloc of GOP conservatives that will end a weeklong revolt and allow voting to resume this week on several stalled Republican bills.
Consumer inflation drops, but remains above the Fed's target rate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Consumer inflation drops, but remains above the Fed's target rate
June 13 (UPI) -- Energy prices helped drag consumer-level inflation lower over the 12-month period to May, though so-called core inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
At least nine injured in Denver shooting near Nuggets championship celebration
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Judge denies media request to allow cameras at Donald Trump hearing
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal counts in Miami
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement