Alabama man pleads guilty to running child exploitation website

An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to running a child exploitation website, according to the Justice Department. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- An Alabama man pleaded guilty to being the administrator of a website that distributed images of sexual abuse against minors. "William Michael Spearman, 57, of Madison, was the lead administrator of the website which had been operating for many years," the Justice Department said in a press release Tuesday.

"The website included a section devoted to the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, a section devoted to images and videos depicting children being subjected to pain and torture, and a section devoted to avoiding detection by law enforcement," the Justice Department said.

Spearman pleaded guilty to running a child exploitation enterprise and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 21.

Several other individuals have been convicted for their involvement with the website.

Selwyn David Rosenstein, of Boynton Beach, Fla., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography, five counts of advertisement of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Rosenstein was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Gregory Malcolm Good, of Silver Springs, Nev., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22.

Robert Preston Boyles, of Clarksville, Tenn., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15.

Matthew Branden Garrell, of Raliegh, N.C., was convicted of conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. Garrell is scheuled to be sentenced Aug. 1.

The case was investigated by multiple federal agencies.