NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs EO to protect access to gender-affirming care

June 13 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order to protect access to gender-affirming care on Monday, as Republican-led states across the country seek to restrict and prohibit transgender Americans from receiving the medical therapy. "As states across the nation continue their onslaught of attacks on our LGBTQ+ neighbors, New York City is doing what we have always done -- standing up for justice and against discrimination," Adams, a Democrat, said in a statement. Advertisement

Executive Order 32 preserves access to gender-affirming care by preventing city resources from going toward the detainment, prosecution or investigation by another state into anyone who either provides or receives gender-affirming healthcare in New York City.

"This executive order reaffirms the fact that hate has no place in our city and that all people deserve the right to gender-affirming care and protection against prosecution for being who they are," Adams said.

"To the LGBTQ+ people across the nation feeling hurt, isolated or threatened, we have a clear message for you: New York City has and will always be a welcoming home for you."

Adams signed the executive order as Republicans in a number of states try to either restrict or ban access to gender-affirming care, especially for minors.

At least 19 states have banned both medicinal and surgical gender-affirming care for minors, of which five states have made it a felony, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

The attack on transgender Americans is occurring amid a larger attack against the LGBTQ community, according to the Human Rights Campaign. The United States' largest LGBQT organization tabulated 525 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced last year in 41 states. Among them, 220 were considered to be targeting the transgender community.

This year, more than 75 anti-LGBTQ bills have already been signed into law, it said.

While Republicans and conservatives who support bans on gender-affirming care argue it protects children, major medical organizations -- including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics -- endorse the medical therapy and oppose politicians interfering in the doctor-patient relationship.

"Healthcare is a basic human right and no one should be punished for providing or seeking care that is essential to a person's physical, mental and emotional well-being," Mitchell Katz, NYC Health + Hospitals president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"I applaud Mayor Adams for continuing to make New York City a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community and for allowing us to provide high-quality, comprehensive healthcare to anyone who walks through our doors."