2 Massachusetts children burned by pool chemicals on playground slide

June 13 (UPI) -- Two Massachusetts children were burned after a pool chemical was poured on a slide at a playground.

Longmeadow Authorities were called on Sunday at 9:40 a.m. after the children received "burn-like injuries." A two-year-old had a blistering burn on her leg when they slid into a puddle of Muriatic acid at the bottom of a slide.

Investigators found that a pump room in the basement of a nearby pool building had been broken into, and that muriatic acid was stolen.

According to MassLive, the Longmeadow Fire Department said that the pool chemicals were properly secured in the building.

"A great deal of effort was employed to enter this space," the fire department said, according to MassLive. "We suspect the perpetrators may have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms and their clothing may have indications of being degraded from contact with the acid."

"At the conclusion of the cleaning a determination will be made as to the status of the playground," the fire department statement added.

Currently, the hazardous materials are cleaned up and removed and the rest of the park is open.