Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2023 / 4:59 AM

FTC sues to stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision

By Darryl Coote
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal judge to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal judge to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing to prevent Microsoft from acquiring video game developer Activision Blizzard in a nearly $70 billion deal that the regulator says will reduce competition of product quality, price and innovation.

The lawsuit -- which was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California -- asked the federal court to either enter a temporary restraining order or grant a preliminary injunction against the merger as the regulator states "Microsoft and Activision have represented that they may consummate the proposed acquisition at any time ... without any further notice to the commission."

Advertisement

The regulator filed the lawsuit months after it asked an in-house court in December to prohibit the merger of the two companies on antitrust grounds, arguing that the union will affect the video game industry and potentially create a monopoly in multiple markets due to Microsoft's control over Activision titles at the disadvantage of competitors, such as Nintendo, the maker of the Nintendo Switch; and Sony, the maker of the Sony PlayStation.

Advertisement

Microsoft is the maker of video game console Xbox, while Activision is the developer of smash games series Call of Duty, Overwatch, StarCraft, Warcraft and others. If the merger is consummated, it will be the largest not only in video game history but in Microsoft's history, which has seen more than 10 other third-game party studios and their titles be acquired by the behemoth U.S. software company in recent years.

RELATED FTC orders Microsoft to pay $20M for collecting children's personal information

"Microsoft's ownership of Activision would provide Microsoft with the ability to withhold or degrade Activision content through various means, including manipulating Activision's pricing, degrading game quality or player experience on rival offerings, changing the terms and timing of access to Activision's content or withholding content from competitors entirely," the FTC argued in its Monday lawsuit.

The FTC is asking the court to temporarily prohibit the merger before 9 p.m. PT Thursday as its in-house court considers the case and the two companies have signaled their deal may be consummated any time after that.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told employees that their lawyers have been preparing for a year and are ready to present their case before a federal judge.

RELATED Amazon settles privacy lawsuit over Ring camera videos

"The facts are on our side, and we will continue to keep you updated throughout the process," Kotick said. "As I've said before, we're in a strong position because of your dedication and hard work."

Advertisement

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith tweeted a similar tone of confidence, saying the filing should "accelerate the decision-making process" in this protracted merger.

"This benefits everyone," he said. "We always prefer constructive and amicable paths with governments but have confidence in our case and look forward to presenting it."

The filing comes as several countries, including South Korea two weeks ago and the 27-member European Union last month, have approved the merger, but Britain has stood in the way.

London's Competition and Markets Authority in late April moved to block the deal by citing Microsoft's existing dominance in the cloud sector.

Microsoft lashed out, saying that this proves that Europe is better for business than Britain.

Read More

Fertility app reaches $200,000 settlement over sharing health data

Latest Headlines

Illinois prohibits book bans amid surge to remove titles from library shelves
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Illinois prohibits book bans amid surge to remove titles from library shelves
June 13 (UPI) -- Illinois has become the first U.S. state to prohibit the banning of books amid a surge in demands nationwide for books to be pulled from library shelves over their be pulled from library shelves.
Delta aircraft's emergency slide deploys after diverting to Salt Lake City
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delta aircraft's emergency slide deploys after diverting to Salt Lake City
June 13 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 was diverted for a maintenance issue Saturday to Salt Lake International Airport where the plane suffered an emergency slide malfunction at the gate.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs EO to protect access to gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs EO to protect access to gender-affirming care
June 13 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Monday to protect access to gender-affirming care.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground cave in upstate New York
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground cave in upstate New York
June 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and more than a dozen others had to be rescued after a tour boat capsized inside of an underground cave used to carry water from New York's Erie Canal.
Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed
June 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot and killed through a neighbor's door. Her family pleaded for the community to not let her "death go in vain."
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
June 12 (UPI) -- Southern Baptists will vote this week on whether to permanently ban women pastors, after the SBC executive committee decided Monday to give its more than 12,000 members a voice on the topic when they meet in New Orleans.
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
June 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will travel to Miami a day before his first appearance in federal court where he'll answer to a 37-count indictment alleging he willfully mishandled classified documents.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigning less than 2 years into job
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigning less than 2 years into job
June 12 (UPI) -- NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Monday that she will resign after about 18 months on the job. Sewell announced her resignation in a letter to colleagues.
Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face
June 12 (UPI) -- An off-duty Houston police officer is facing charges and has been relieved of duty after allegedly shooting his wife in the face during a domestic dispute, according to Houston police chief Troy Finner.
Virginia man pleads guilty in attacking police with stick in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Virginia man pleads guilty in attacking police with stick in Jan. 6 riot
June 12 (UPI) -- A man who authorities said was caught on body camera hitting Metropolitan Police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol pleaded guilty to felony assault charges on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Ukraine says forces recaptured four villages in Donetsk region
Ukraine says forces recaptured four villages in Donetsk region
George Soros hands empire reins to second-youngest son
George Soros hands empire reins to second-youngest son
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement