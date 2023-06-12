Trending
U.S. News
June 12, 2023 / 7:33 PM

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigning less than 2 years into job

By Joe Fisher
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Monday that she will resign after about 18 months on the job. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Monday that she will resign after about 18 months on the job. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Monday that she will resign after about 18 months on the job.

Sewell announced her resignation in a letter to colleagues. She did not state in the letter why she is resigning.

"Since I joined you almost a year and a half ago we have faced tremendous tragedy, challenges and triumphs together. I have witnessed your compassion, heroics and selflessness on a daily basis," Sewell wrote, according to ABC 7 in New York. "They have reaffirmed to me what people around the globe have always known: you are an extraordinary collective of hard working public servants dedicated to the safety of this city, engaging our communities and sharing what we know with our partners for the benefit of the world."

Mayor Eric Adams, who appointed Sewell in 2022, lauded her, tweeting that New Yorkers "owe her a debt of gratitude" for the work she did as commissioner.

"Her efforts played a leading role in this administration's tireless work to make New York City safer," Adams tweeted. "When we came into office, crime was trending upwards, and thanks to the brave men and women of the NYPD, most of the major crime categories are now down."

When Sewell was appointed to succeed Philip Banks III as commissioner, she became the first woman to lead the largest police force in the country.

Sewell came to the department after serving as the chief of detectives for Nassau County, N.Y., leading a department of about 2,400. She was with the Nassau County department for 23 years.

While serving as commissioner, Sewell was faced with a number of high-profile incidents of violence in the city, including five officers being shot in a 72-hour period in her first month on the job. However, while overall crime is on a 0.92% uptick this year, violent crime has decreased significantly under her watch.

""She cared about the cops on the street and was always open to working with us to improve their lives and working conditions," Patrick J. Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement, according to The New York Times. "There are still enormous challenges facing the N.Y.P.D. Her leadership will be sorely missed."

