Demolition begins at site of deadly Iowa apartment collapse

June 12 (UPI) -- Crews have started demolition at the site of last month's deadly apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, where three people were killed.

The demolition, which started Monday, followed several delays. Eight people were originally rescued during the first 24 hours after the 116-year-old six-story brick building partially collapsed on May 28. A ninth person was pulled from a fourth floor window on May 29, delaying initial demolition plans after the city announced there were still five residents unaccounted for. The bodies of three residents: Ryan Hitchcock, 51; Daniel Prien, 60; and Branden Colven, 42, were recovered a few days later.

Andrew Wold, who owns the building, has pleaded guilty to a civil infraction and has been ordered to pay a $300 fine and $95 in court costs for failing to maintain the structure, according to court documents in Scott County Court.

Wold and previous owners of the Davenport apartment building at 324 Main Street are facing several lawsuits, including a suit filed by one of the nine people rescued from the rubble after the collapse.

Quanishia "Peach" White Berry suffered "permanent and catastrophic personal injuries" after emergency responders had to amputate her leg in order to rescue her. The lawsuit, which seeks an unspecified amount of money, claims the building was not up to code despite numerous complaints.

Another lawsuit was filed Friday by the owners of 4th Street Nutrition and four other tenants of the building for failing to warn residents about the condition of the structure.

The lawsuit lists Wold and two of his business interests, as well as the City of Davenport and the city's former Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan as defendants. Pradhan resigned from the city days after the building collapsed.

The residents are suing for their loss of personal property in excess of $10,000 per defendant, saying Wold was negligent for failing to maintain or repair the building.

Since the collapse more than two weeks ago, the tenants have not been allowed back into the building to retrieve their belongings.

During an inspection in May of 2022, the City of Davenport declared the apartment building a nuisance and in February, declared it a public hazard.

According to the suit, an inspector in March told Wold the western wall of the building was going to collapse. The suit argues residents should have been told at that time to vacate.

Wold's attorneys said he "at all times acted with urgency and in good faith based on the information available to him," according to a statement released Monday.

"He invested substantial time and resources into improving the building," his attorneys said, "consistently worked with officials on repairs and properly relied on the findings of professionals that the building was safe for occupancy."

"Mr. Wold's thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims of this disaster. He will continue to work with officials to afford relief to these victims and the community at large."