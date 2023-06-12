GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana

1/2

General Motors said it would spend more than $600 million on upgrades to an assembly plant in Fort Wayne that caters to its line of popular trucks such as the Chevy Silverado. File photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- After a big spend in Michigan, automaker General Motors said Monday it was investing more than $600 million in Indiana to build the next generation of its full-sized, light-duty trucks. Gerald Johnson, the executive vice president for manufacturing at GM, said the $632 million for upgrades at an assembly plant in Fort Wayne represents a "significant" spend on trucks powered by the next generation of the internal combustion engine. Advertisement

Fort Wayne's plant builds models of the GMC Sierra and the Chevrolet Silverado, with the latter one of the best-selling trucks in its class.

"This investment reflects our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the hard work of the dedicated Fort Wayne team," Johnson said.

All told, GM sold nearly 288,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks last year, a 38% increase over the previous year.

The investment decision for Fort Wayne follows a similar commitment to facilities in Flint, Mich. The Flint Assembly plant will get the bulk of investments in Michigan, some $788 million, to expand its body shop and upgrade tools and equipment. The Flint Metal Center gets $233 million in new equipment, including stamping dies that support truck production.

Investments in Fort Wayne target similar manufacturing segments.

In January, GM announced plans to invest $918 million at four of its plants in order to build its sixth-generation small block V-8 engine and to support electric vehicle production.

With the investment in Fort Wayne, GM said it's spent more than $31.6 billion on domestic manufacturing over the last decade.

The company was mum on the specifics for Fort Wayne, saying "product details and timing" would not be released at this time.