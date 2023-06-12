Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed

Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot through a neighbor's door, as her family pleaded for the community to not let her "death go in vain."Photo courtesy of attorney Ben Crump/Twitter

June 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot through a neighbor's door, as her family and civil rights leaders called on the community to not let her "death go in vain." The Rev. Al Sharpton told the crowd, packed into Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, that he identified with Owens because he was raised by a single mother like her. Sharpton urged Owens' three boys and daughter, ages 3 through 12, to "Be everything she wanted you to be." Advertisement

Sharpton attended Owens' memorial service with family attorney Ben Crump and Pastor AR Bernard.

Owens' mother also spoke during the funeral and promised to stand strong "by the grace of God" and be a voice for her daughter and four grandchildren.

"Please, don't let our baby girl's death go in vain. A change must come," Pamela Dias pleaded.

Owens, a Black woman, was shot earlier this month near her Ocala home after she went to talk to a neighbor. The unidentified White woman had "yelled" at Owens' children "to get off her land" and called "them racial slurs," according to Crump.

"She knocked on the door and at that point, the woman allegedly shot through the door, hitting AJ, who later died from her injuries," Crump said last week before there was an arrest. Investigators were still evaluating Florida's "stand your ground laws."

The neighbor, Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, who had a long-running feud with Owens, is currently out on $154,000 bond after being charged with manslaughter with a firearm, assault and culpable negligence.

The family is working to get Lorincz's manslaughter charge upgraded to murder, according to attorney Anthony Thomas.

Lorincz told investigators that she was acting in self-defense and that "she felt like she was in 'mortal danger,'" according to an arrest affidavit.

At Owens' funeral Monday, Crump said the community must "stand your ground" for justice for Owens and her children.

"We cannot let them kill our loved ones just for knocking on the door and loving our children while Black," Crump said.

"Right is right and wrong is wrong and we got to stand together when there is wrong," Sharpton added. "If a Black mom would have shot through the door at a white kid, you would have arrested her that night."

Before Owens' casket was taken to her final resting place in a horse-drawn hearse, pastors and community leaders announced Owens' children will each receive full scholarships to any of Florida's historically Black colleges or universities.

And Sharpton promised he will be there for their graduations, urging the children not to feel guilty because their mother "chose to stand up for you."