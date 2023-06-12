Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2023 / 10:24 PM

Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed

By Sheri Walsh
Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot through a neighbor's door, as her family pleaded for the community to not let her "death go in vain."Photo courtesy of attorney Ben Crump/Twitter
Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot through a neighbor's door, as her family pleaded for the community to not let her "death go in vain."Photo courtesy of attorney Ben Crump/Twitter

June 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot through a neighbor's door, as her family and civil rights leaders called on the community to not let her "death go in vain."

The Rev. Al Sharpton told the crowd, packed into Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, that he identified with Owens because he was raised by a single mother like her. Sharpton urged Owens' three boys and daughter, ages 3 through 12, to "Be everything she wanted you to be."

Advertisement

Sharpton attended Owens' memorial service with family attorney Ben Crump and Pastor AR Bernard.

"Arriving at Meadowbrook Church in Ocala, Fla., with attorney Ben Crump and Pastor AR Bernard for the memorial service of Ajike Owens," Sharpton tweeted.

Owens' mother also spoke during the funeral and promised to stand strong "by the grace of God" and be a voice for her daughter and four grandchildren.

Advertisement

"Please, don't let our baby girl's death go in vain. A change must come," Pamela Dias pleaded.

RELATED Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face

Owens, a Black woman, was shot earlier this month near her Ocala home after she went to talk to a neighbor. The unidentified White woman had "yelled" at Owens' children "to get off her land" and called "them racial slurs," according to Crump.

"She knocked on the door and at that point, the woman allegedly shot through the door, hitting AJ, who later died from her injuries," Crump said last week before there was an arrest. Investigators were still evaluating Florida's "stand your ground laws."

The neighbor, Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, who had a long-running feud with Owens, is currently out on $154,000 bond after being charged with manslaughter with a firearm, assault and culpable negligence.

RELATED 3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting

The family is working to get Lorincz's manslaughter charge upgraded to murder, according to attorney Anthony Thomas.

Lorincz told investigators that she was acting in self-defense and that "she felt like she was in 'mortal danger,'" according to an arrest affidavit.

At Owens' funeral Monday, Crump said the community must "stand your ground" for justice for Owens and her children.

RELATED Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest

"We cannot let them kill our loved ones just for knocking on the door and loving our children while Black," Crump said.

Advertisement

"Right is right and wrong is wrong and we got to stand together when there is wrong," Sharpton added. "If a Black mom would have shot through the door at a white kid, you would have arrested her that night."

Before Owens' casket was taken to her final resting place in a horse-drawn hearse, pastors and community leaders announced Owens' children will each receive full scholarships to any of Florida's historically Black colleges or universities.

And Sharpton promised he will be there for their graduations, urging the children not to feel guilty because their mother "chose to stand up for you."

Read More

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor granted bond

Latest Headlines

Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
June 12 (UPI) -- Southern Baptists will vote this week on whether to permanently ban women pastors, after the SBC executive committee decided Monday to give its more than 12,000 members a voice on the topic when they meet in New Orleans.
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
June 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will travel to Miami a day before his first appearance in federal court where he'll answer to a 37-count indictment alleging he willfully mishandled classified documents.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigning less than 2 years into job
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigning less than 2 years into job
June 12 (UPI) -- NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Monday that she will resign after about 18 months on the job. Sewell announced her resignation in a letter to colleagues.
Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Off-duty Houston police officer accused of shooting wife in face
June 12 (UPI) -- An off-duty Houston police officer is facing charges and has been relieved of duty after allegedly shooting his wife in the face during a domestic dispute, according to Houston police chief Troy Finner.
Virginia man pleads guilty in attacking police with stick in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Virginia man pleads guilty in attacking police with stick in Jan. 6 riot
June 12 (UPI) -- A man who authorities said was caught on body camera hitting Metropolitan Police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol pleaded guilty to felony assault charges on Monday.
Demolition begins at site of deadly Iowa apartment collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Demolition begins at site of deadly Iowa apartment collapse
June 12 (UPI) -- Crews have started demolition at the site of last month's deadly apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, where three people were killed.
In announcing corporate layoffs, Grubhub cites rising staff, operating costs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In announcing corporate layoffs, Grubhub cites rising staff, operating costs
June 12 (UPI) -- The CEO of GrubHub announced Monday that the company is laying off about 15% of its corporate workforce in an attempt to curb rising operating and staff costs.
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden had to cancel events at the White House Monday because of a root canal procedure.
New York Fed: Consumer expectations on short-term inflation hit two-year low
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New York Fed: Consumer expectations on short-term inflation hit two-year low
June 12 (UPI) -- Short-term expectations on consumer-level inflation slumped to the lowest level in two years, though consumers said their own financial situation was somewhat worse for wear, the New York Fed said Monday.
Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg
June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden canceled a meeting Monday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, where the two were expected to discuss the organization's summit in Lithuania in July as well as the situation in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
Miami officials stress 'law and order' in preparation for Trump's indictment hearing
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
Ukraine says forces recaptured four villages in Donetsk region
Ukraine says forces recaptured four villages in Donetsk region
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement