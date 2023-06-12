Virginia man pleads guilty in attacking police with stick in Jan. 6 riot

Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 35, of Williamsburg, Va., pleaded guilty Monday in a D.C. federal court to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- A man who authorities said was caught on body camera hitting Metropolitan Police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol pleaded guilty to felony assault charges on Monday. Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 35, of Williamsburg, Va., pleaded guilty in a D.C. court to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. A conviction on these charges carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and potential fines. Advertisement

Mellis, according to court documents, was seen on police body cam using sticks and other items to assault officers who were attempting to secure the entrance to the Capitol Building. There were others with Mellis allegedly doing the same.

He later entered the building and posted videos on Instagram of him saying," We ain't [expletive] leaving either," and "I beat Joe Biden here. That [expletive] will never come up here. Storming the [expletive] castle."

Mellis also was seen using a stick in a stabbing motion at officers and attempting to strike them where their necks were exposed between their helmets and body armor.

Investigators used Mellis' social media profiles and tips from the public to identify him.

One social media post that connected Mellis to storming the Capitol said, "Storming the Castle. The World heard us!!! Finally not ignored. ((Antifa and BLM will burn your city down for Marxism. We storm THE SWAMP for FREEDOM. We want a forensic audit of the vote. Simple. We will not go away. We will not surrender."

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 13.

Mellis faces a number of other charges relating to the Capitol riot, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and acts of physical violence in Capitol Building or on the grounds. He was indicted on Jan. 8, 2021.