Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2023 / 6:24 AM

Rising anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts warnings, challenges from rights groups

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
A rising number of anti-LGBTQ+ rights bills have been introduced in state legislatures controlled by Republicans in 2023. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A rising number of anti-LGBTQ+ rights bills have been introduced in state legislatures controlled by Republicans in 2023. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- A rising number of anti-LGBTQ rights laws are being passed and proposed in statehouses across the United States impacting millions of people.

The Human Rights Campaign on Tuesday declared an extraordinary national state of emergency warning of the dangers posed by hostile legislation, while HRC and Equality Florida in May joined the NAACP in issuing travel advisories about marginalized people traveling to Florida due to hostile legislation and state government actions.

Advertisement

More than 75 anti-LGBTQ bills have been signed into law so far in 2023 alone, according to the HRC. "LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack," an HRC report published last week, 525 bills were introduced in 41 state legislatures over the last year, including more than 220 targeting transgender people.

"These laws are fueled by an anti-LGBTQ Republican establishment -- and coordinated, well-funded extremist groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom, Heritage Foundation and the Family Policy Alliance -- insistent on trying to control our families and lives," the report said.

Advertisement

States Passing anti-LGBTQ Laws In 2023

The ACLU is tracking 63 of these anti-LGBTQ rights laws that have been passed into law so far in the 2023 state legislative sessions.

North Dakota leads with 10 laws targeting LGBTQ rights, followed by Texas with nine, Arkansas with eight, and Florida and Tennessee with four each. Republicans control the governor's offices and statehouses in each of those states.

RELATED Federal judge strikes down Tennessee's ban on drag shows

Texas, according to HRC, has seen more than 100 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced with more than 25 currently advancing through the legislature. Texas accounts for more than 20% of the 2023 bills introduced.

All of the anti-LGBTQ rights laws tracked by the ACLU were passed by states with GOP-controlled legislatures.

The laws, according to the ACLU, target LGBTQ people on civil rights against discrimination, rights to free speech and expression, healthcare, public accommodations, and in schools and education.

RELATED Newest travel advisory on Florida warns of risks faced by LGBTQ community

Human RIghts Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement, that there does exist a competing effort to enshrine protections for LGBTQ individuals into law.

"The good news is that for every Florida, there's a Michigan, which became the 22nd state to sign LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections into law. And for every Texas, there's a Pennsylvania, where because of our partnership and work and advocacy, they are on the cusp of becoming the 23rd state to put LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections on the books. And for every Tennessee, there's a Minnesota, where they banned so-called "conversion therapy" this year," Robinson said.

Advertisement

HRC also sounded the alarm about what it sees as simultaneous human rights attacks by many states on teaching Black history, and abortion rights while passing anti-LGBTQ rights laws.

"These same states do nothing to ensure the freedom of children to be safe from gun violence, and do nothing to protect the freedom of democracy when Black and trans voices are silenced in state legislatures," Robinson said in the HRC statement.

Laws targeting transgender rights have been especially prominent, with anti-trans legislation passed in 22 states in 2023, according to translegilslation.com.

In Montana, HRC said that SB 458 enacted into law adopts an anti-LGBTQ definition of "sex" that now impacts the entirety of Montana law.

That law denies the existence of gender identities other than the cis-gender male and female.

"In human beings, there are exactly two sexes, male and female, with two corresponding gametes" the law states. "The sexes are determined by the biological indication of male or female, including sex chromosomes, gonads, and non-ambiguous internal and external genitalia present at birth, without regard to an individual's psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender."

A similar law, HB 239, has been enacted into law that also imposes a binary definition of sex and gender. The bill summary said, "this bill defines 'sex' as a person's immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth and evidence of a person's biological sex."

Advertisement

Legal Challenges to LGBTQ+ State Laws

Last week a Florida federal judge blocked a narrow portion the state's ban on gender-affirming care after four Florida families challenged the law alleging that it will cause irreparable harm to transgender young people.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle sided with the families and said "gender identify is real" and gender-affirming treatment is medically necessary.

Lamda Legal is expecting a ruling soon on its lawsuit that challenged Florida's ban on Medicaid coverage of gender-affirming care enacted last year. They say they also included a challenge to SB 254, which was signed into law last week.

"Despite this administration's rhetoric to the contrary, this is about a curtailment of fundamental liberties and state government overreach into our schools, families and health care," ACLU of Florida executive director Tiffani Lennon said in a statement. "These laws do nothing to protect liberty and freedoms. The only 'winners' are those who want to see a bigger, more invasive government."

In Tennessee, a federal judge ruled a state law banning drag performances is an unconstitutional restriction on the freedom of speech.

In May, the ACLU filed suit against Legislative Bill 574, a Nebraska law that both bans abortion after 12 weeks and also restricts healthcare for trans youth beginning in October.

Advertisement

The Utah ACLU and the National Center For Lesbian Rights are challenging SB16, a law passed this year banning transgender surgeries for children and teens. The ACLU said it is "riddled with numerous constitutional issues."

SB 480, an Indiana law passed in April barring access to gender-affirming care, is being challenged by a federal suit alleging it violates the U.S. Constitution. The suit filed by the ACLU on behalf of four Indiana families asserts that the law also violates the Medicaid Act and Affordable Care Act by prohibiting essential medical services.

A law in Alabama banning gender-affirming care would put medical professionals in prison for up to 10 years. Two families, with the ACLU's help, are suing to overturn it.

An Alabama law that deprives transgender people of driver licenses that reflect their gender is also being contested in court by the ACLU.

Read More

Human Rights Campaign declares LGBTQ+ state of emergency

Latest Headlines

3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 killed, 3 injured in Annapolis shooting
June 12 (UPI) -- Six people were shot, including three fatally, Sunday night during what authorities have described as an "interpersonal dispute" at a residence in a middle-class Annapolis neighborhood.
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
13 injured in shooting, stabbing or struck by car at Syracuse gathering
June 11 (UPI) -- At least four people were shot, while three more were hit by cars and six were stabbed during a mass gathering that was attended by hundreds of people in Syracuse, N.Y. early Sunday morning.
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
June 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump called Bill Barr a "lazy" and "disgruntled former employee" after the former attorney general commented on the indictment of his former boss.
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
June 11 (UPI) -- A portion of the major highway I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday after a truck caught on fire, officials said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis
June 11 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina.
Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6
June 11 (UPI) -- At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured, police said.
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
June 10 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump prepared to deliver speeches in which he voiced support for anti-"woke" policies targeting the transgender community, President Joe Biden welcomed transgender people at the White House.
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
June 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of participants turned out Saturday for the first Pride Month parade held in Boston since 2019.
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke at state Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina Saturday in his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
June 10 (UPI) -- A record $45 million settlement has been reached in a police brutality suit brought against New Haven, Conn., by Randy Cox, who was paralyzed from the neck down while in police custody last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
Wagner Group boss hits back at Russian military poised to take control of mercenary group
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Japanese island Hokkaido
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
Trump rips 'lazy' Bill Barr after former AG commented on indictment
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
U.S. musician arrested in Russia on drug charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement