Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis

By Adam Schrader
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Ron DeSantis/Twitter

June 11 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina.

"I am officially 100% endorsing Ron DeSantis for president and we're going to win it in Oklahoma," Stitt said while onstage with DeSantis, according to a video shared by a political action committee supporting his campaign.

Advertisement

The Never Back Down PAC shared photos of the crowds gathered in Tulsa to hear him speak.

"DeSantis did not surrender states' rights and individual liberties over to groupthink," Stitt said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In this election cycle, Oklahomans will remember that DeSantis was one of the few who never backed down."

RELATED Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House

However, DeSantis quickly instituted lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders in Florida by executive order in April 2020, early into the pandemic.

"We got it right, and people like Cuomo and Newsom got it wrong, and their states have still not recovered," DeSantis said Saturday.

During his speech, DeSantis also boasted that Florid is a "law-and-order state!" and has "even authorized the death penalty for pedophiles."

Advertisement

Stitt did not mention Trump during his speech but DeSantis addressed the news of the former president's indictment on 37 federal charges.

"You'll have the Justice Department cleaned out from top to bottom," DeSantis promised the crowd if they vote for him.

In his Georgia speech Saturday, Trump said his campaign is "beating the hell out of the Republicans" and "beating the hell out of Joe Biden," and targeted "DeSanctimonious" for his stance on getting rid of Medicare and Social Security.

RELATED Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'

Read More

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video

Latest Headlines

Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gunman opens fire on crowded parking lot in Houston, injuring 6
June 11 (UPI) -- At least one gunman opened fire on a crowded parking lot in Houston in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving at least six people injured, police said.
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Bidens tells transgender children 'you are loved' in Pride Month celebration at White House
June 10 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump prepared to deliver speeches in which he voiced support for anti-"woke" policies targeting the transgender community, President Joe Biden welcomed transgender people at the White House.
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Hundreds march in Boston's first Pride parade since 2019
June 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of participants turned out Saturday for the first Pride Month parade held in Boston since 2019.
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump delivers first speeches since indictment, calls Biden admin 'fascists'
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke at state Republican conventions in Georgia and in North Carolina Saturday in his first appearances since his historic indictment on 37 federal counts.
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
New Haven, Conn., settles Randy Cox police brutality suit for a record $45M
June 10 (UPI) -- A record $45 million settlement has been reached in a police brutality suit brought against New Haven, Conn., by Randy Cox, who was paralyzed from the neck down while in police custody last year.
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
June 10 (UPI) -- Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the notorious serial killer known as the Unabomber, has died, officials said Saturday.
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police: 9 people injured in San Francisco shooting incident
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were injured in a shooting incident in San Francisco's Mission District late Friday, police said.
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
June 10 (UPI) -- Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo., have released body-cam footage of a Black teen who was fatally shot by police nine days ago.
Multiple rounds of severe weather targeting southern, central U.S.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Multiple rounds of severe weather targeting southern, central U.S.
Portions of the central United States will have to contend with multiple rounds of dangerous storms in the coming days as opposing air masses collide, forecasters predicted Saturday.
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
U.S. News // 1 day ago
37 charges against Donald Trump include retention of intel, obstruction of justice
June 9 (UPI) -- Prosecutors unsealed a 38-count federal indictment against Donald Trump and an aide Friday, detailing the criminal case against the former president and his handling of classified documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
France's Macron delivers warning to Iran over supplying drones to Russia
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Serial killer Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, dead at 81
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Ukraine claims advances around Bakhmut as Trudeau visits Kyiv
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Colo. police release body-cam footage of officer shooting Black teen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement