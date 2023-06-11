Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Ron DeSantis

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Ron DeSantis/ Twitter

June 11 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president at an event held Saturday as Republican rival Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia and North Carolina. "I am officially 100% endorsing Ron DeSantis for president and we're going to win it in Oklahoma," Stitt said while onstage with DeSantis, according to a video shared by a political action committee supporting his campaign. Advertisement

The Never Back Down PAC shared photos of the crowds gathered in Tulsa to hear him speak.

"DeSantis did not surrender states' rights and individual liberties over to groupthink," Stitt said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "In this election cycle, Oklahomans will remember that DeSantis was one of the few who never backed down."

However, DeSantis quickly instituted lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders in Florida by executive order in April 2020, early into the pandemic.

"We got it right, and people like Cuomo and Newsom got it wrong, and their states have still not recovered," DeSantis said Saturday.

During his speech, DeSantis also boasted that Florid is a "law-and-order state!" and has "even authorized the death penalty for pedophiles."

Stitt did not mention Trump during his speech but DeSantis addressed the news of the former president's indictment on 37 federal charges.

"You'll have the Justice Department cleaned out from top to bottom," DeSantis promised the crowd if they vote for him.

In his Georgia speech Saturday, Trump said his campaign is "beating the hell out of the Republicans" and "beating the hell out of Joe Biden," and targeted "DeSanctimonious" for his stance on getting rid of Medicare and Social Security.