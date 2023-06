A portion of the major highway I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday after a truck caught on fire, officials said. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management/ Twitter

June 11 (UPI) -- A portion of the major highway I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday after a truck caught on fire, officials said. The Philadelphia Fire Department said in a statement that firefighters responded to the scene near the Cottman Avenue exit in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 a.m. and were able to get the blaze under control within an hour. Advertisement

However, the roadway remains closed to traffic in both directions which could impact travel along the east coast. The interstate highway runs from Miami in Florida to the Canadian border in Maine and is the primary roadway connecting key cities including Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston.

"All lanes of I-95 closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to fire/road collapse. Other streets closed for the response," Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. "Avoid area. Plan and seek alternative travel routes."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.