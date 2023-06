Members of Boston Pride for the People lead the city's Pride parade on Saturday, the first held since 2019. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Hundreds of participants turned out Saturday for the first Pride Month parade held in Boston since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and a boycott against previous organizers meant Saturday's event was the first time in four years people filled the streets of the city's Back Bay and South End neighborhoods. Advertisement

Light rain and temperatures between 59 and 65 degrees didn't dampen the mood.

"It's a day of joy and celebration," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey told WBTS-TV while marching in the parade. "I think we both want everybody in Massachusetts to know that our LGBTQ+ community, you are safe, you are protected, we'll fight always for equality and civil rights."

The 52-year-old is one of two openly-gay governors in the country. She was elected as the state's 73rd governor earlier this year.

"Proud," Healey tweeted, with pictures of the march.

A festival following the parade was scheduled for Boston Common.

"Put on your happy Pride outfit and just show up," Boston Pride for the People Vice President Jo Trigilio told WBUR Radio. "Bring your friends and bring your fabulous outfit."

Advertisement

