Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher won't challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., said Friday that he would not run for his state's Senate seat. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher announced on Friday that he would not challenge incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024. Gallagher said he would better serve the American people by remaining the representative for Wisconsin's 8th District. Advertisement

"As the representative of Northeast Wisconsin and Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, I have a rare, bipartisan opportunity in the 118th Congress to help restore American strength, prevent war in the Pacific, and defend our basic freedoms from communist aggression," Gallagher said in a statement on Twitter.

Gallagher had been viewed by many Republicans as one of their best candidates to run against Baldwin, as they attempt to take back the Senate in 2024.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., had told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he would be "a very strong candidate."

"He's the kind of candidate that, with his distinguished service and then time in Congress, could win both the primary and general election," Daines added.

Gallagher said he will instead use his position to confront what he called a threat from the Chinese Communist Party.

"I believe that when we look back in 50 years, the American people will ask: Did our elected leaders rally as a country and confront the Chinese Communist Party threat before it was too late? Continuing to lead this fight in the House of Representatives is the best way for me to help answer that question affirmatively," he said.