The legal team for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., filed an appeal Friday asking a district court to keep secret the identities of donors who helped raise Santos' $500,000 bond.

June 9 (UPI) -- An attorney for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has filed an appeal to block the New York court overseeing the federal criminal fraud case against him from revealing the names of donors who helped raise $500,000 for his bond. In May, Santos was indicted by a grand jury on charges including fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that Santos misappropriated campaign funds for personal expenses and improperly collected unemployment while being employed with a six-figure salary. Advertisement

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields approved a request from media organizations to make the names of three of the donors publicly available.

Santos' legal team maintains that the donors funding his bond are family members.

Joseph Murray, an attorney representing Santos, filed an appeal in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York shortly before the noon deadline Friday.

"Defendant has essentially publicly revealed that the sureties are family members and not lobbyists, donors or others seeking to exert influence over the defendant," Murray wrote in a letter to Eastern District of New York District Court Judge Joanna Seybert.

Murray argued that it was "reasonable to conclude" that donors would drop out if their identities were to be revealed and noted that one had already withdrawn support in May due to the "media frenzy" around Santos.

"As of the Morning of May 10, 2023, we only had two confirmed suretors, while our third suretor had a change of heart and backed out," Murray said.

Murray also implied Santos' donors could face reprisals if they were revealed.

"It is reasonable to conclude that if Defendant's suretors are identified, that the attacks and harassment will commence against them too," Murray said.

