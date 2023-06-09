Trending
June 9, 2023 / 12:45 PM

Pentagon pledges $2.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Department of Defense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday. File Photo via stringer/EPA-EFE
The U.S. Department of Defense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday. File Photo via stringer/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday.

The extensive list of weapons and equipment is worth up to $2.1 billion and includes missiles, ammunition, trucks and equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers among other cargo.

The "critical air defense and ammunition capabilities" are being provided under the Defense Department's Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Under the initiative, the United States has already pledged more than $40.4 billion in security assistance since the start of President Joe Biden's administration.

Friday's latest commitment "illustrates the continued commitment to both Ukraine's critical near-term capabilities as well as the enduring capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements."

Because it falls under the assistance initiative, Friday's aid package does not further deplete American inventory, unlike similar commitments made under Presidential Drawdown authority.

Under the USAI, weapons and equipment are procured by the United States for Ukraine, without reducing the U.S. stockpile.

"This USAI package illustrates the continued commitment to both Ukraine's critical near-term capabilities as well as the enduring capacity of Ukraine's Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in the statement.

