Iran helping Russia build military drone factory, White House says

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby participates in the daily briefing at the White House on Monday. He said on Friday that Iran was moving to help Russia build a military drone factory. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday said Iran has stepped up its military involvement with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and is now sending that country material to build a drone manufacturing plant that could be operational by next year. The White House said Iran has transferred hundreds of Shahed- and Mohajer-series drones to Russia since last August. Moscow has used drones extensively to strike civilian infrastructure targets during its invasion. Advertisement

The United States, Britain and France said the transfers violate United Nations resolutions and have worked to "expose and disrupt" Iran's growing partnership with Russia.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Iran ships the drones "across the Caspian Sea, from Amirabad, Iran, to Makhachkala, Russia, and then [they are] used operationally by Russian forces against Ukraine.

"As of May, Russia received hundreds of one-way attack UAVs, as well as UAV production-related equipment, from Iran," he added.

Officials said Iran agreed to purchase Russian SU-35 fighter gets in March and has shown interest in buying YAK-130 attack helicopters. They said the Iranian-aided drone plant is being planned for Russia's Alabuga Special Economic Zone.

"In total, Iran is seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia," Kirby said. He called the dealings "a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran's neighbors, and to the international community."

The White House said that Iran still relies on foreign-made products for its supply chain to build its drones.

"Recovered Iranian-origin UAVs used by Russian forces in Ukraine reveal that Iran's UAV program has used many components produced by third-country suppliers," a statement from the U.S. Justice Department said.

"Industry should be aware of its compliance obligations due to the threat posed by the extensive overseas network of procurement agents, front companies, suppliers, and intermediaries Iran uses to obtain UAV components, all of which employ a variety of methods to evade export controls and sanctions."