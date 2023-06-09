Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 9, 2023 / 6:19 AM / Updated at 6:31 AM

Forecasters: Smoky conditions from Canadian wildfires could improve over weekend

By Darryl Coote
A view of the Lincoln Memorial through a slight haze as a result of wildfires in Canada on Thursday, in Washington, D.C. Forecasters said unhealthy conditions will persists on Friday but could improve over the weekend. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
A view of the Lincoln Memorial through a slight haze as a result of wildfires in Canada on Thursday, in Washington, D.C. Forecasters said unhealthy conditions will persists on Friday but could improve over the weekend. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Dangerous smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to plague the eastern United States on Friday, though forecasters expect conditions could improve over the weekend.

For much of the week, cities in northeastern United States have been blanketed with unhealthy smoke produced by hundreds of wildfires burning in eastern Canada where thousands have been ordered to evacuate.

Advertisement

The blazes early Friday had much of Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio and New York under National Weather Service air quality alerts.

"Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to be transported south by winds into the U.S. resulting in moderate to unhealthy air quality across parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and Midwest on Friday," the National Weather Services said in a statement late Thursday.

RELATED Committee recommends FDA approve RSV treatment for infants

In a Friday morning update, forecasters said that leading up to the weekend, wildfire smoke is expected to continue to plague the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic with reduced air quality as a low-pressure system pushes it over the region.

However, the potential for heavy rainfall over the weekend, due to increases in atmospheric moisture, will allow for "much of the lingering wildfire smoke in the eastern U.S. to finally subside," it said.

Advertisement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged residents to stay inside despite conditions improving.

RELATED U.S. issues air quality warnings, restricts flights over smoke from Canada fires

"Even if the air clears tomorrow, we will be prepared for the winds to change and the smoke to return," she tweeted late Thursday, while announcing that more New York forest rangers would be deployed to Canada on Friday to fight the blazes.

In New York City, officials have extended the Air Quality Health Advisory until the end of Friday.

"All New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity and stay inside when possible," the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement.

RELATED Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health

"Wear a high-quality mask (N95 or KN95) if you go outside."

With that emergency unfolding, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert urging New Yorkers to watch out for price gouging of essential goods, such as masks and purifiers.

"The poor air quality impacting our state should not be an excuse for companies to increase profits on essential items," she said in a statement earlier this week. "My office has zero tolerance for price gouging of any kind, and if New Yorkers notice abnormally high prices for essential items, I urge them to report it immediately."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

McCarthy struggles for control as far-right revolts, centrists increase pressure
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
McCarthy struggles for control as far-right revolts, centrists increase pressure
June 8 (UPI) -- At the end of a tumultuous week in the U.S. House, it's evident House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continues to face inter-party pressure. He now could even face opposition from centrist members from his own party.
Developer at center of Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment arrested
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Developer at center of Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment arrested
June 9 (UPI) -- Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer central to allegations of illegal conduct by Ken Paxton, Texas' now-suspended attorney general, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.
NY sues radical anti-abortion group to block members from clinics
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NY sues radical anti-abortion group to block members from clinics
June 9 (UPI) -- New York is suing a radical anti-abortion organization to prevent its members from coming within 30 feet of any reproductive healthcare facility in the state.
Texas will deploy water barriers along Rio Grande to deter border crossings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas will deploy water barriers along Rio Grande to deter border crossings
June 9 (UPI) -- Texas will deploy a floating barrier along the the Rio Grande River to deter migrants from entering the state, Gov. Gregg Abbott said.
U.S. blacklists 2 ISIS regional leaders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. blacklists 2 ISIS regional leaders
June 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday the blacklisting of two ISIS regional leaders as the fight against the terrorist organization takes in its General Directorate of Provinces.
In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map
June 8 (UPI) -- In a surprise decision on Thursday, a mix of liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices ruled Alabama Republicans discriminated against Black voters in their redrawn congressional district map.
GM joins rival Ford in partnering with Tesla for EV charging
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GM joins rival Ford in partnering with Tesla for EV charging
June 8 (UPI) -- General Motors will join rival carmaker Ford in partnering with Tesla for the charging of electric vehicles, the company announced Thursday.
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
June 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was charged Thursday in an indictment from a federal grand jury over his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
Woman accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens makes first appearance in court
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Woman accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens makes first appearance in court
June 8 (UPI) -- The woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens through her closed front door, made her first appearance in court on Thursday.
America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says
June 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his country and the United States have agreed to a new deal for transatlantic cooperation, that includes working together on artificial intelligence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
France: 2 adults, 4 children stabbed in knife attack; assailant shot and arrested
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
White House announces new steps to protect LGBTQ communities
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Donald Trump charged in handling of classified documents
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Philippines raises volcano alert to 3 after summit collapses on Mayon Volcano
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
Ukraine's Zelensky visits flooded region; 8 deaths reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement