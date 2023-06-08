Trending
U.S. News
June 8, 2023 / 1:15 PM

In surprising 5-4 decision, high court strikes down Alabama congressional map

By Clyde Hughes
Chief Justice John Roberts (R) and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (L) joined the court's three liberal justices, including Associate Justice Elena Kagan (bottom) in saying the Alabama electoral map went too far and illegally diluted Black voting power and must be redrawn. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Chief Justice John Roberts (R) and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (L) joined the court's three liberal justices, including Associate Justice Elena Kagan (bottom) in saying the Alabama electoral map went too far and illegally diluted Black voting power and must be redrawn. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- In a surprise decision on Thursday, a mix of liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices ruled Alabama Republicans discriminated against Blacks in their redrawn congressional district map, siding with civil-rights activists and upholding key provisions in the Voting Rights Act.

Chief Justice John Roberts and associate Brett Kavanaugh joined the three liberal justices and agreed that the Alabama map went too far in illegally diluting Black voting power and must be redrawn. Many expected the court to rule in the state's favor along its 6-3 conservative-liberal makeup.

Under the new Republican-drawn map, Blacks only have a realistic chance of winning one of the seven congressional districts (14%) despite having a population that represents more than 27% of the state.

Robert said in his ruling that there are fears that the Voting Rights Act "may impermissibly elevate race in the allocation of political power" and the ruling "does not diminish or disregard those concerns." He said the court "simply holds that a faithful application of our precedents and a fair reading of the record before us do not bear them out here."

The Supreme Court also appeared to side with a three-judge appeals court panel, which included two Trump appointees, that ruled unanimously that Alabama should have created two minority-leaning districts, under the requirements of the Voting Rights Act.

The panel accused Alabama Republicans of packing the majority of the state's Black voters into a single district while placing the rest in districts where they would not have any meaningful power along racial lines.

Alabama lawmakers argued they did draw lines in a race-neutral way and that justice could only intervene by proving intentional discrimination.

U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads

