Pew: More Americans disapprove than approve of using race in college admissions

A Thursday Pew Research Center survey ahead of two U.S. Supreme Court decisions on race-based college admissions shows more Americans disapprove than approve of letting colleges use race in admissions decisions. U.S. Supreme Court photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- More Americans disapprove than approve of considering race and ethnicity in college admissions, according to a Pew Research Center survey published Thursday. The survey found 50% of U.S. adults disapproved while 33% approved. Advertisement

Pew found that, "Americans are nearly three times as likely to say they strongly disapprove of colleges doing this (29%) as they are to say they strongly approve (11%)."

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide two cases on considering race and ethnicity in higher education admissions.

One case seeks to overturn a 2003 decision allowing colleges to consider affirmative action on race when admitting students at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, alleging discrimination against White and Asian students.

The other involves Harvard University, alleging discrimination against Asian-American students.

Pew found differences responding to the question from Republicans and Democrats. Roughly three-fourths (74%) of Republicans and Republican-leaners disapproved of allowing race considerations.

A more narrow majority of 54% of Democrats and Democrat-leaners approve of colleges being allowed to consider race and ethnicity, while 29% disapproved.

Racial groups were split on the question in the Pew Survey as well.

Advertisement

For Black people, 47% approved of colleges using race and ethnicity for admissions with 29% disapproving. Latinos were evenly split with 39% approving and 39% disapproving. Over half (52%) of Asians disapproved.

But among college graduates, Black, Latino and White college graduates are all more likely to approve these practices compared with non-graduates of the same racial backgrounds.