June 8, 2023 / 2:50 PM

Joran van der Sloot on way to United States from Peru to face extortion charges

By Clyde Hughes
Dutch murder suspect Joran van der Sloot is escorted by Chilean police to an awaiting plane in Santiago, Chile, on June 4, 2010. He was extradited to the United States on Thursday. File Photo by Dinko Eichin/UPI
Dutch murder suspect Joran van der Sloot is escorted by Chilean police to an awaiting plane in Santiago, Chile, on June 4, 2010. He was extradited to the United States on Thursday. File Photo by Dinko Eichin/UPI

June 8 (UPI) -- FBI agents are taking Joran van der Sloot from his prison in Peru back to the United States on Thursday to face extortion charges in connection with the 2005 Natalee Holloway case.

Van der Sloot, the leading suspect in the mysterious disappearance of Holloway, 18, is serving a prison term in connection with the murder of another woman. The Dutch national was picked up by authorities from the Ancon1 prison in Lima, from where he traveled to the Air Force Base Grupo, where he was met by FBI agents.

Several news organizations reported the flight took off for the United States on Thursday.

A federal indictment accuses him of a plot to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, information on her daughter's whereabouts for cash. Holloway's body has never been found.

During a recorded 2010 conversation, Beth Holloway's attorney, John Q. Kelly, met with van der Sloot at an Aruba hotel, giving him $10,000 in cash as Beth Holloway wired $15,000 to van der Sloot's bank account, according to prosecutors.

Kelly met van der Sloot Aruba after money was exchanged, telling him Holloway was buried in the foundation of a home with the help of his father, who has since died. He said Holoway died when she hit her head on a rock after picking her up and throwing her to the ground, prosecutors said. Kelly said the information was "worthless."

Holloway met van der Sloot and others in Aruba on a senior graduation trip. Authorities believe van der Sloot was the last person to see Holloway alive. An Alabama judge declared her officially dead in 2012.

