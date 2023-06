The FCC voted Thursday to require video-conferencing providers to comply with accessibility rules on their platforms. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- VIdeo-conferencing platforms will have to comply with Communication Act accessibility requirements after an FCC vote Thursday. The FCC said in a statement that providers including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex and others will have a year and 30 days from publication of the Federal Registry summary to comply with Thursday's order. Advertisement

It added that the order applies to all services and equipment that meet the definition of "interoperable video conference service."

"Today's action includes several steps to ensure that video conferencing is accessible to all," the agency said.

The companies will be required to fix accessibility problems like a "lack of or inferior captioning, ineffective display of sign language interpreters; inability of blind or low-vision users to find and use volume controls; and insufficient user control of accessibility tools."

The FCC said there was also no easy way to use telecommunications relay services (TRS) on streaming video conference platforms.

Under the order, the companies must provide speech-to-text captioning, text to speech capabilities and enable the use of visual language interpreting.

The FCC will also be seeking comment on the integration of TRS with video-conferencing without having to use a dial-up telephone call.

