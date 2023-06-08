Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 8, 2023 / 4:56 AM

Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 dropping off her children at daycare. Police said Wednesday that human remains have been found during their search for the 26-year-old woman. Photo courtesy of Winona Police Department/Facebook
Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 dropping off her children at daycare. Police said Wednesday that human remains have been found during their search for the 26-year-old woman. Photo courtesy of Winona Police Department/Facebook

June 8 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota investigating the disappearance of a Winona woman last seen late March have arrested and charged the father of her two children after human remains were found Wednesday.

Adam Taylor Fravel, the 29-year-old father of two children he shares with missing Madeline Jane Kingsbury, was booked into the Winona County Detention Center shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Advertisement

The police department in Winona, which is located on the Minnesota border with Wisconsin about 115 miles southeast of Minneapolis, said Fravel was arrested on probable cause in connection to Kingsbury's disappearance.

The arrest came after a Fillmore County deputy found human remains in the brush off Highway 43 north of Mabel, Minn., on Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED Bodies of 3 more victims found in collapsed Iowa apartment building

The Winona Police Department said the body was found "using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation."

"The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office are working quickly as possible to positively identify the remains," it said, adding that they are asking the community to "respect the family's privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available."

Advertisement

Kingsbury, 26, was last seen March 31 as she dropped her two children, aged 2 and 5, off at daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

RELATED 45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers

She then failed to arrive and work and to pick up her children later that afternoon.

Winona Police Chief Tom Willians described her disappearance during an early April press conference as "involuntary" and "suspicious."

A press conference is expected to be held Thursday in the Winona City Council Chambers.

RELATED Florida deputies arrest neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens

Latest Headlines

Air India: U.S.-bound passengers stranded in Russia back in the air
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Air India: U.S.-bound passengers stranded in Russia back in the air
June 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of U.S.-bound passengers who were stranded in Russia where their flight made an emergency diversion due to engine problems landed early Thursday in San Francisco, Air India said.
U.S. offers $5M reward for man involved in transnational organized crime
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for man involved in transnational organized crime
June 8 (UPI) -- The United States is offering a $5 million reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a Swedish man involved in transnational organized crime.
Meta creates task force after report finds Instagram guided users to child sex content
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta creates task force after report finds Instagram guided users to child sex content
June 8 (UPI) -- Meta has set up a task force after a scathing report by the Stanford Internet Observatory found Instagram was guiding users to child sex abuse materials.
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bills restricting transgender rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missouri Gov. Parson signs bills restricting transgender rights
June 8 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed controversial legislation banning minors and some adults from gender-affirming healthcare and transgender athletes from playing on girls' and women's sports teams.
Biden vetoes bill that would repeal student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden vetoes bill that would repeal student loan forgiveness
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have repealed his plan to cancel student debt, saying "I won't back down on helping hardworking folks."
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida has confirmed that it flew migrants to California where investigators are probing the flights to see if any laws were broken.
Sources: Donald Trump informed he is target in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Sources: Donald Trump informed he is target in classified documents probe
June 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has been informed that he is the target of the special counsel's investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents, sources told CNN, ABC News and Politico.
President Biden, first lady to host Juneteenth concert at White House
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Biden, first lady to host Juneteenth concert at White House
June 7 (UPI) -- The White House has announced President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert next week to "celebrate community, culture and music" in honor of the country's newest federal holiday.
Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring
June 7 (UPI) -- Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known for his stage persona The Iron Sheikh, died Wednesday at age 81.
'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
June 7 (UPI) -- Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on animated comedy Bob's Burgers, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
Cyber gang threatens to release data stolen from BBC, British Airways, Walgreens
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement