Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found

1/2

Madeline Jane Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 dropping off her children at daycare. Police said Wednesday that human remains have been found during their search for the 26-year-old woman. Photo courtesy of Winona Police Department/ Facebook

June 8 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota investigating the disappearance of a Winona woman last seen late March have arrested and charged the father of her two children after human remains were found Wednesday. Adam Taylor Fravel, the 29-year-old father of two children he shares with missing Madeline Jane Kingsbury, was booked into the Winona County Detention Center shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to jail records. Advertisement

The police department in Winona, which is located on the Minnesota border with Wisconsin about 115 miles southeast of Minneapolis, said Fravel was arrested on probable cause in connection to Kingsbury's disappearance.

The arrest came after a Fillmore County deputy found human remains in the brush off Highway 43 north of Mabel, Minn., on Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED Bodies of 3 more victims found in collapsed Iowa apartment building

The Winona Police Department said the body was found "using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation."

"The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office are working quickly as possible to positively identify the remains," it said, adding that they are asking the community to "respect the family's privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available."

Advertisement

Kingsbury, 26, was last seen March 31 as she dropped her two children, aged 2 and 5, off at daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

RELATED 45 bags of human remains found during search for missing Mexican workers

She then failed to arrive and work and to pick up her children later that afternoon.

Winona Police Chief Tom Willians described her disappearance during an early April press conference as "involuntary" and "suspicious."

A press conference is expected to be held Thursday in the Winona City Council Chambers.

RELATED Florida deputies arrest neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens